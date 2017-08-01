Virtual WETEX & Dubai Solar Show kicks off today

Construction
News
Published: 26 October 2020 - 2:30 a.m.

The first Virtual WETEX & Dubai Solar Show kicks off, hosted by Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA).

The exhibition runs from Monday 26 October to Wednesday 28 October from 10am-6pm UAE time.

The 3D exhibition is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, with 1,076 companies participating from 52 countries around the world. DEWA provides a 3D virtual stand for each exhibitor to display its products and services innovatively.

To create a live atmosphere, visitors and exhibitors can choose an interactive avatar to visit the platforms and participate in seminars using the latest smart voice or video communications.

WETEX will host several webinars by experts and specialists from around the world to discuss the latest developments in water, energy, sustainability and innovation.

Anyone can access the virtual platform by using a PC, laptop or the WETEX smart app. See wetex.ae for details.

