ADM strengthens rainwater drainage network in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Municipality (ADM) has completed preparations to receive the expected rainy season for this year by strengthening and raising the efficiency of the rainwater drainage network; developing an integrated plan for emergency situations resulting from rainwater; and providing a fleet of machines and equipment to deal with such situations.

ADM has stated that it is working to implement measures by preparing in advance a response plan for coping with weather fluctuations. These include updating contact lists to ensure the speed of response; identifying the resources and capabilities necessary to deal with reports of weather conditions; and conducting periodic exercises.

The municipality indicated that during the weather fluctuations season it is keen to ensure public safety; this can be ensured by deploying monitoring and inspection teams; rainwater drainage network maintenance teams; technical teams for internal and external roads; lighting network maintenance teams; parks and agricultural assets maintenance and operation teams; beaches regulation and control teams; and emergency call centre team.

The strategic partners involved in implementing the response plan include the Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Center - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management (Tadweer), Abu Dhabi Police, Civil Defense Department, Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company, and Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, among others.

On its part, ADM is working on continuous periodic maintenance of rainwater drainage networks and estuaries and stations. These works are intensified before the onset of the rainy season.

ADM recently completed works on the rainwater drainage network in the mainland in the capital, which includes the cities of Mussafah, Al Maqtaa, Bani Yas, Shakhbout City and Mohammed Bin Zayed City (MBZ City), at a total financial cost of $12.3m (AED45.3m), with the aim of increasing the carrying capacity of rainwater drainage networks in these areas. Scope of work included all construction, maintenance, repair, restoration and re-establishment of rainwater drainage networks in the mainland area, including pipes, pumping stations, and related mechanical and electrical works, and electromechanical works for pumping stations, as well as completing rainwater drainage networks.

The project comes on the back of the general scheme project for rainwater drainage, which is aimed at improving the operational conditions of the existing system and meeting development requirements in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, ADM confirmed.