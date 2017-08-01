Alba's Spent Pot Line reaches 42%, records 178,000 safe man-hours

Construction progress has been made on Bahrain Bourse-listed Aluminium Bahrain’s (Alba) 26,000m2 Spent Pot Line (SPL) Treatment Plant, which has recorded 42% completion.



Work on the plant began in 2019 and is expected to start up by Q2 2021. The project has achieved more than 178,000 safe man-hours without lost time injury (LTI) to-date.



The announcement on the project’s progress comes following an inspection visit to the construction site of the plant by officials from Alba, Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), and Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism (MOICT).



Alba’s CEO, Ali Al Baqali led the visit and was accompanied by the CEO of SCE, Dr. Mohammed bin Dainah, and HE Eman Ahmed Al Doseri, the Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs at MOICT, along with other officials.



The SPL Treatment Plant project is being built in line with Bahrain’s National Waste Management Strategy led by HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of HM King of Bahrain and President of the Supreme Council for Environment.



The project will provide a value-creating and sustainable solution to treat SPL with ensuring zero-waste.

[[{"fid":"96213","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Alba Spent Pot Line Treatment Plant Aluminium Bahrain","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Alba Spent Pot Line Treatment Plant Aluminium Bahrain"},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]



During the inspection visit, Al Baqali said: “The Spent Pot Lining Plant construction is in full swing and we are pleased with the progress we have achieved so far as that will bring us closer to realise our vision in setting the benchmark in terms of sustainability and waste management.”



Meanwhile, Dr. Bin Dainah, said that the project “underlines the Kingdom’s efforts towards achieving sustainable development goals”.



“Bahrain is about to become home to the first plant in the region to treat this type of waste. This reaffirms the Kingdom’s reputation as one of the leading countries to achieve balance between increased production and environment friendly processes, in addition to having the largest smelter in the world ex-China, which is a source of pride for the entire nation.”



Dr. Bin Dainah added: “Transforming 100% of the treated SPL to raw materials for other industries in Bahrain will enhance the success of this project, and we shall all collaborate towards achieving this goal.”



Moreover, HE Eman Ahmed Al Doseri, said that the ministry has been committed to supporting local companies in developing the industrial sector in Bahrain, which will in turn increase their contribution to the GDP.



“This is achieved through facilitating the development projects and adopting the most advanced technologies in order to enhance their productivity and set the example in terms of sustainable and environment friendly initiatives.”