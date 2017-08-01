Bahrain's Investcorp grows US industrial property portfolio to $2bn

Bahrain-based asset manager Investcorp – in which Abu Dhabi state-owned holding firm Mubadala Investment Company is its biggest shareholder – has acquired 32 industrial properties totalling approximately 325,160m2 across four major US markets for a total capitalisation of more than $280m.

The properties grow Investcorp’s wider US industrial real estate portfolios to approximately $2bn with covering a total area of 2,043,867m2 comprised of more than 260 buildings.

The latest acquisitions provide Investcorp with a new 96% leased portfolio of Class A and B warehouse, distribution, and flex industrial buildings with a diversified tenant base across a range of industries, including: healthcare, logistics, e-commerce, industrials, telecommunications, and food services, among others.

The portfolio includes a state-of-the-art building leased 100% to a leading multinational Fortune 100 company. The properties comprising the portfolio are primarily located in the major industrial markets of Chicago, Illinois, and Cleveland, Ohio, which rank as the first and 11th largest industrial markets in the US, respectively. Additional MSAs comprising the portfolio include Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Commenting on the acquisition, the head of Gulf Institutional Clients Group at Investcorp, Yusef Al Yusef, said: “We are excited to further enhance our robust industrial real estate footprint in the US with the addition of these stable, high-quality assets in major logistics markets. We believe that the current environment is only further accelerating e-commerce penetration and the need for more resilient supply chains.

“These latest acquisitions of quality, cash flow generating industrial real estate assets aligns with our strategy and we believe that it will further strengthen our position as a leading global, alternative investment manager.”

The managing director in the Placement and Distribution team at Investcorp, Babak Sultani, said: “Industrial, warehouse and logistics real estate are among our highest conviction global investment themes in today’s landscape. E-commerce sales are growing at a 15% CAGR, far outpacing industrial real estate supply at a 1.5% CAGR.

“We believe these tailwinds along with greater supply chain diversification, and on-shoring of goods in the US due to COVID-19 to maintain greater inventory levels, will drive greater demand for industrial real estate assets like the ones we have assembled across our portfolio.”

Investcorp ranked as the second largest international buyer and fourth largest international seller of US real estate for the 2019 calendar year, according to Real Capital Analytics.

In addition, Investcorp ranked as a top-15 overall buyer of US industrial real estate for the 2019 calendar year, according to Real Capital Analytics.