Ducab's Jebel Ali HQ earns LEED Gold certification

Dubai Cable Company's (Ducab) headquarters in Jebel Ali has earned a LEED Gold certification.

To achieve this, the company placed significant emphasis on creating healthy, highly-efficient, and green buildings as part of its wider commitment towards environmental stewardship, it stated.

The sustainability milestone comes on the back of opening a new solar plant at the headquarters site earlier this year, to further reduce carbon emissions.

The solar plant was which was inaugurated by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in the presence of Dr Ahmad bin Hassan Al Shaikh, Chairman, Ducab, board members and senior officials from both parties.

DEWA was involved in design approvals, testing and inspection right upto energisation for the rooftop and groun mounted PV plant. The project utilises the latest smart technology applications including DEWA Smart Metering, remote monitoring of power output using a web or mobile app, and automated self-cleaning solar panels using solar-powered cleaning robots.

The 2MWp renewable generation project located at Ducab’s head office site in Jebel Ai, was developed in partnership with Etihad Energy Service Company (Etihad ESCO), in alignment with the UAE’s ambitions to harness the potential of solar power.

Comprising both rooftop and ground mounted solar PV, the combined plant has a capacity to produce 3.5GWH annually, which is enough to meet the energy needs of 500 homes, or sufficient enough to run the Ducab PVC plant on site. Energy generated by Ducab’s solar plant will lead to savings of approximately 660 tonnes per year of carbon dioxide – equivalent to the quantity of carbon dioxide processed by 40,000 trees over 10 years.