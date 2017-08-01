FM Virtual Conference 2020 concludes with panellists debating on the increased use of technology during Covid-19

Facilities Management Middle East held its first ever virtual conference on 26 October 2020.

Named as the Facilities Management Virtual Conference 2020, the event debated on the use of technology in the FM world. The key topic of discussion at the virtual event was ‘Technology in FM’, which had expert panellists debating on the inherent push driven by the ongoing pandemic in adopting technology for the management and maintenance of the built environment.

The moderator for the event was Sara Momtaz, who has held senior executive positions with Khidmah (subsidiary of Aldar), QBG Facilities Management Group, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass (a joint venture Abu Dhabi National Hotels & Compass Group), Damac Holding and the Al Fara’a Group.

At the first panel discussion, Momtaz posed the question on whether there has been an immediate need to adopt technology such as IoT and AI in this region because of the ongoing pandemic.

One of the panellists, Gary Reader, the general manager of ServeU, said that several firm are already working with intelligence solutions such CAFM systems, BMS, and energy management systems. However, the pandemic has accelerated the use of technology. He said: “The pandemic has absolutely changed everything. The more the automation, the less will be the use of manpower. The pandemic has definitely accelerated everything that was being was being done.”

Abdulla Al Wahedi, who is a facilities management expert in the region, agreed with Reader stating that in the current situation technology has supported connectivity and enabled communication. He said: “Technology has helped different companies to manage such an emergency and has provided the services needed without any interruptions.”

Al Wahedi has over two decades of experience in facilities management holding a number of high-profile roles including his last role as CEO of Khidmah.

Mohannad F Almadhi, the managing director of Musanadah FM in Al Khobar, Saudi, added that the market in is still developing in FM. He said: “In order to jump into technology, we must have a mature market in terms of knowledge and operation. The growth of the FM market has been significant in adapting to the concept of FM in transferring from operation maintenance into facility management. Although technology adoption is still taking time in this region, the government [in Saudi, for example] has pushed for more workshops in pro-government and semi-government entities during the past two to three years. Smart buildings and systems are already there. Even the people who are learning are out there. But in terms of executing it on the ground, it is still taking some time. Everyone in the GCC region knows that technology in FM is beneficial, only the implementation is taking a bit longer than anticipated.”

Momtaz moved on to her second panel discussion, which focused on the rise of robots in the FM industry, where she was joined by Andrea Deutschbein, director FM - soft services, Emaar Malls Group, Javeria Aijaz, director ICT, Farnek, and Tarek Nizameddin, senior executive director - commercial, Ejadah.

Nizameddin believed that robots are the future of the FM industry. He said: “Robots will enhance productivity will enhance the safety and will reduce the dependency on labour. Robots will not replace manpower entirely though. I believe that eventually 30% to 40% of the labour will be replaced with robots.”

Talking more the use of robots in various spheres of FM industry, Aijaz said: “When we look at technology in FM most of the efficiencies are driven around energy, where smart buildings reduce energy costs. IoT is implemented not only to monitor but control your remote assets making facilities and assets more sustainable. But when we look into automation and robotics, we see most of the business cases applicable in the cleaning and security sectors. Robots not only increase efficiencies through automation of repetitive and manual tasks, eliminating human errors and improving productivity, but more interestingly they can perform rather difficult tasks, which has to be done under high pressure or temperature such as cleaning at height.”

Deutschbein added that there were several applications of robots in FM already, but it is important to know where they are best suitable. “Robots are not just useful for soft FM service, but they are also use for landscaping, pest control, and waste segregation, high-access cleaning, tank cleaning, etc. However, in order to evaluate where it can be use, you always have to consider the facility itself; the design of the facility, the occupancy of the facility, the size of the facility, among other factors. if I have the opportunity to use an automatic machine or robot in a confined space or in a high-risk task, I will always prefer to use robots rather than risk a human life,” she elaborated.

Momtaz subsequently moved on to her final panel discussion, which spoke about the future of FM and if it will be less about people as a result of the ongoing pandemic. At this panel, she joined by Benjamin Wessendorf, business head at Isnaad; Evie Boustantzi, general manager at bfm; and Stan Mitchell, chairman & CEO at Key Facilities Management.

On the topic of whether FM will be a less-labour intensive market, Mitchell believed otherwise.

He elaborated: “FM I've always believed is all about people. Ultimately, everything that we do, within that context of an FM role ends up being about people at the end of the process. When we think about the technology that’s around today such as IoT, AI and machine learning, they will obviously take away some of the more mundane and repetitive tasks in FM. But as we introduce new technologies, it will require different skills and different competencies that perhaps some of us don’t have to do. So I don’t necessarily see that FM will turn into a less labour-intensive market, but there will be a new and different labour-intensive market.”

Talking about the future of FM from a soft-services perspective and if there will be a move towards output-based contracts, Benjamin stated that at the moment there is hybrid model where clients opt for a manpower driven approach and a performance-based model. “In the UAE, soft services is adopting a hybrid stage. But do believe that there's a transformation going on at the moment [towards pure output-based contracts]. And it will be great to see what happens.”

Boustantzi concluded by agreeing to Mitchell’s earlier view about FM being about people. Despite spending a major chunk of her education and experience in technology, she elaborated: “We should not lose sight of the bigger picture. Employees are not a commodity. They’re just people, you know, and even if you have the most educated, competent, and technically knowledgeable person, unless they are motivated, they will never deliver that memorable service. So on the one hand, you have technology and systems, and on the other hand, you have the motivation of people. These two need to work together.”

