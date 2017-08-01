Hitachi’s Zaxis GI series raises the game for hydraulic excavators

The new Zaxis GI series from Hitachi Construction Machinery (HCM) offers a high performing, powerful, reliable and cutting-edge product that meets the needs of even the most demanding excavation jobs. With a clear focus on the ergonomics, safety and operator comfort, the new GI series is loaded with many features to ensure comfortable operating conditions.

The Zaxis 220LC-GI is powered by a durable and reliable Japanese engine that delivers impressive 170 PS power and is built to achieve higher production efficiency in tight job schedules. Another highlight in the new Zaxis-GI series is the advanced hydraulic system HIOS III (human & intelligent operation system) which is the result of Hitachi’s technological prowess and expertise. The HIOS III assures agile operation at operator's will, smooth simultaneous operations, fingertip control with less operator fatigue. With the HIOS III hydraulic system and high-powered Isuzu engine, the machine smartly combines high power delivery while improving the fuel efficiency.

Features of the Zaxis GI series such as on board ICX (data controller) and Global e-Service enable data downloads, machine location identification and machine maintenance and performance monitoring by the customer. Features such as Auto Idle, Power Modes, Work Modes and longer change intervals of consumables enable customers in achieving significant savings in operating costs. The Zaxis 220LC-GI also goes green with its environment-friendly Isuzu engine conforming to US EPA Tier 2 and European EC Tier 2 standards and consumes optimum fuel as per the work requirement.

Hitachi recognizes the need to offer speedier, more efficient and cost- effective solutions to the construction needs of nations on the cusp of rapid growth. This product is focused on quicker completion of work cycles through its increased productivity, by having an impressive swing speed so that projects can be completed speedily.