PDO awards $1bn worth contracts to NESR subsidiary, Gulf Energy

The contract awards cement NESR position in the Sultanate for the foreseeable future and has opened new growth avenues to expand its product lines over the next decade in Oman and across the Sultanate.

The contracts extensions include cementing, coil tubing and stimulation, fishing and milling, and downhole tools contracts for a period of nine years, in addition to a main term of five years with two possible extensions of two years each. The contracts expire between 2030 and 2032.



Moreover, a new contract for directional drilling and turbine drilling was also awarded for a term of up to six years.



Commenting on the contract award, managing director of PDO, Raoul Restucci, said: “I am pleased to see local companies, such as Gulf Energy, come of age supported by PDO's localisation efforts and In-Country Value Strategy, which while delivering world class technology development for the upstream sector also ensures creation of jobs, training and learning opportunities for Omanis and enhancements in the domestic supply chain and manufacturing.”



Meanwhile, PDO’s wells contract manager, Salman Al Maimani, said: “PDO has always encouraged and supported local companies to take on ever larger work scopes and expects market leading delivery and technologies within a competitive framework.



“These contract extensions and awards are in line with our strategy to reward the best performers who show the potential to further contribute to PDO’s In-Country Value objectives.”



In the past, Gulf Energy has invested heavily in both building manufacturing and operating facilities and the latest contract awards will allow the company to bring innovative technologies for the benefit of its customers in Oman and train and deploy Omani Nationals.



“We would like to thank the Ministry of Energy & Minerals and PDO for their continued faith and confidence in our capabilities as well as the differentiated level of service which GES has delivered over the years. in Oman and train and deploy Omani Nationals as we have done in the past,” said Sultan Al-Ghafri, vice president of Gulf Energy.



Furthermore, the chairman of NESR, Sherif Foda, said: “Beyond the monetary value, which is significant for these awards, the almost decade-long scope provides the business with the stability that allows us to invest heavily in recruiting and training Omani engineers and field personnel.



“Additionally, the new drilling scope gives us a very good platform to build on for the next phase of growth and increase the technology intensity in our portfolio, and we look forward to delivering top quality service to PDO and our other customers in Oman.”