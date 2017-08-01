PICTURES: Expo 2020 Dubai to open only on-site hotel

The announcement of Rove Expo 2020 was made by Rove Hotels' board director, Ahmad Thani Rashed Al Matrooshi, and chief pavilions and exhibitions officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, Marjan Faraidooni, who signed the official agreement.

Rove Expo 2020, located adjacent to Al Wasl Plaza, will open its doors on 1 October 2021, coinciding with Expo’s rescheduled dates, before becoming a hospitality focal point for District 2020 after the event concludes.

The hotel will feature 312 rooms and 19 suites. In addition, the hotel will comprise several F&B outlets; a rooftop swimming pool and sundeck overlooking the Al Wasl Plaza; sustainable in-room amenities, a 24-hour gym; prayer rooms, and more.

Speaking about the soon-to-open hotel, Faraidooni, said, “This is a significant step forward in the development of the Expo 2020 site. An on-site hotel is a great addition to the world-class facilties we are creating to welcome people from all around the world to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event.”

“Rove Expo 2020 will remain as a permanent modern hospitality offering at District 2020, which will evolve into a smart human-centric community as the future of Expo 2020 Dubai. It will support District 2020’s aim to create a mixed-use development and an innovation-driven urban destination that caters to the needs of its future workers, residents and visitors through its diverse offering,” she added.

Commenting on the news of the hotel launch, Al Matrooshi, said: “This exciting hotel will no doubt boost the already huge appeal of such a historical and major event for the UAE, and offer Expo 2020 visitors a new and innovative type of hospitality option at the heart of the Expo site."

Rove Expo 2020 will remain as a permanent modern hospitality offering at District 2020, which will evolve into a smart human-centric community and curated innovation system, as the long-term legacy of Expo 2020.