Podcast: ECI on boosting infra development amid a pandemic

As part of the latest episode of Construction Week Viewpoint podcast series, we gain insight from chief executive officer at Etihad Credit Insurance, Massimo Falcioni on braving the vagaries of the present economic situation.

Falcioni says: "This is an unprecedented economic situation of a global synchronised recession of sorts, accelerated by the COVID-19 outbreak. There's been an evident decline in the global GDP projections by International Monetary Fund (IMF), which impacts global trade as well."

Recently, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched a $136.1m (AED500m) economic stimulus package to support various business sectors across the economy, bringing the total value of stimulus packages introduced by the emirates’ government in 2020 to $1.85bn (AED6.8bn), UAE's state-run news agency Wam reported.

The stimulus package is aimed at mitigating the impact of the current global economic situation on businesses and support them to overcome the current exceptional circumstances.

Speaking about governmental support in these trying times, Falcioni says: "Government is an important element to stimulate an economy. The UAE has displayed resilience through these times, owing to the supportive measures taken by the government.

The packages introduced by the UAE government have been of several types: to announce liquidity; support entrepreneurship; reduce fees; to facilitate loan repayments."

A SME boom is predicted to emerge out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Falcioni notes that SME's access to banks for funding must be eased, identifying it as a primary challenge. On its part, Etihad Credit Insurance "helped simplify this access by offering concessional rates on exports for smaller businesses in the region as well as facilitate SME's repayment of loans," he says.

Elaborating on the impact and challenges facing the construction sector within the region, Falcioni further says: "The [construction] sector has been impacted by uncertainty, lack of confidence, and reduction in normal activity, leading to the postponement of many projects, in the wake of COVID-19."

Sensing the need to ensure project continuity of infrastructure development projects, Etihad Credit Insurance "guaranteed project continuity, allowing construction companies to completely offset the demand, and in some cases, increase volume and enhance performance," he says, adding that export credit agencies play a crucial role here, as they are aimed at helping businesses sustain operations.

Etihad Credit Insurance recently reported it secured $1.08bn (AED4bn) of non-oil trade in H1 2020 to accelerate UAE exporters’ recovery, ensure business continuity and competitiveness.

In line with its mandate to boost national export activity and economic diversification, ECI has insured non-oil exports to more than 70 countries, ensuring business continuity from the early days of the coronavirus outbreak to the height until the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top beneficiaries of ECI in H1 2020 are the; cable sector at 35%; steel sector at 26%;, and petrochemicals at 13%. These sectors represent three-quarters of ECI’s insured sectors. Meanwhile, the healthcare sector stands at 9%; automotive sector at 9%, building materials at 7%; and food sector at 1%.

