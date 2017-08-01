Schneider Electric appoints Saudi Arabia Vice President for Secure Power

Schneider Electric has appointed Mohammed Khader Faraj as Vice President for the company’s Secure Power division in Saudi Arabia.

Faraj, who is a Saudi national and is currently the company’s Vice President for Digital Energy, will now also lead the company’s data center business.

An electrical engineering graduate of King Fahad University of Petroleum and Minerals and a holder of an MBA from Grenoble University, Faraj joined Schneider Electric 15 years back as a sales engineer. He has taken on several positions, including regional director for the Western and Southern regions and the national Sales Director for Saudi. Faraj was promoted to Vice President for Digital Energy in October 2017.

This second promotion will see him oversee the Secure Power division’s Saudi-wide channel network of partners for integrated IT architecture that is used in data centers worldwide.

“Mohammed has been with us for a decade and a half, and he’s proven his ability in every role he has had,” said Najib Al-Naim, Chairman, Schneider Electric Saudi Arabia.

“He’s an example of the talent that we have in this country, and we all expect that he will do exceptionally well in this new role for our Secure Power business unit.”

Schneider Electric’s Secure Power Division has supported the data center industry for decades with a range of power and cooling product; the Division is now is driving transformation at the edge of the network with a range of new technologies. Secure Power supports customers, both business and government, throughout Saudi Arabia.

“This is division a key part of our solutions, especially when it comes to data centers and business continuity,” added Faraj.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team, our partners, and customers, to drive the country’s digital transformation and ensure that Saudi is leading the way when it comes to digitization.”