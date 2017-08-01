SEAT rolls out its first mobility platform

Published: 27 October 2020 - 5:45 a.m.
By: PMV Staff
SEAT has created its first multimodal mobility platform as a service through its SEAT:CODE software development centre. This platform is the first software product developed and marketed by the company in order to operate and manage vehicle fleets 100% digitally.

SEAT MÓ has been the first operator to use this new mobility platform for its motosharing service, launched in the city of Barcelona last August with more than 600 eScooters. From now on, the platform is also available to other businesses and operators of sharing services who are interested in using it, as it is compatible with any type of public or private shared service, whether it is a car, motorbike, bicycle or kickscooter.

SEAT Vice-president for Finance and IT Carsten Isensee emphasised that “this platform shows that we are no longer just a vehicle manufacturer, but also a mobility services provider. SEAT is now able to sell software and that’s a great added value for the company.”

Apart from its state of the art user apps available for iOS as well as Android, the platform offers an advanced geolocation system that enables real-time monitoring of all vehicles connected to it, on the spot editing of vehicle parking zones or management of user payments, among other functions. It also offers an operator available interface that enables them to create and edit dashboards, monitor data in real time, analyse user behaviour or make forecasts, thanks to IoT technology.

SEAT CIO Sebastian Grams said that “we offer B2B solutions for SEAT and its brands, for the Volkswagen Group, and now we’re also making our technological capacity available to other companies, thus reducing the entry barriers for any type of shared mobility operator as delivery companies, fleets, public entities, among others.”
