SRTA nears completion on Sharjah's Khor beach development

Construction
News
Published: 27 October 2020 - 10:45 a.m.

Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) is nearing completion on the Sharjah Khor beach development project - from Al Mureija Square to Souq Al Jubail - chairman, HE Eng Yousef Saleh Al-Suwaiji, stated.

The development project focuses on improving the city's roads and vital areas at an approximate cost of $1.26m (AED5m), a report by Sharjah Government Media Bureau's (SGMB) Sharjah24 stated.

HE Eng Al-Suwaiji explained that the scope area is one of the vital areas in the city as it enjoys a distinctive geographical location, overlooking the waterfront, as well as being an escape for residents and Souq Al Jubail visitors.

He also stressed that the project is among the authority's important projects that are compatible and integrated with the Sharjah Beach Development Project in response to the directives and the vision of Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, to enhance public welfare.

Director of Roads Projects Department at the authority, Eng. Fatima Al Ketbi, said that the development project covers pedestrian paths along the beach having decorative tiles with a total area of about 4,900m2 with an aluminum barrier on the Khor side with a height of 1.1m and a total length of about 750m, in addition to landscaping and lighting, and seats for visitors.

The project also includes supply and installation of modern caravans at the alternative area of Abu Musa Island Marina, including small rooms with a small administrative office.


