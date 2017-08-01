SSH ready to hand over new bank headquarters in Algeria

The new Algeria Gulf Bank (AGB) headquarters is nearing completion, now forming a pivotal landmark in Algiers’ city skyline.

The building is located on the El Biar district roundabout and comprises a pair of 25-storey twin towers rising from a shared base with five underground basement levels. One of its distinguishing architectural features is the way the building plays with light and shade as the sun moves across the sky due to its distinctive transparent and opaque façade. At night, city residents and visitors are amused by colourful ever-changing light displays showcased on the entire building.

Despite its aesthetic appearance, the building’s interior features also reflect a well thought-out design, offering its users spacious, high-quality modern facilities, thermal comfort, sufficient natural light and a lush green space on the terrace.

“The new AGB headquarters undoubtedly creates a strong signature landmark within the capital city,” said Khaled Khoury – Managing Director: North Africa, at SSH. “SSH is honoured to have been awarded First Prize in the 2010 AGB International Design Competition for this design, and we take pride in the end result we are handing over to our client. This would have not been achieved without the tireless effort exerted by our Resident Project Manager, John Makhlouta, in close collaboration with the AGB project team.”

SSH delivered design and construction supervision services for the project, following a sustainable design philosophy that incorporates energy savings and the use of environmentally friendly materials.