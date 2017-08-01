Tabreed raises $500 million with new 7-year 2.5% bond

With orders coming from around 140 local and international investors, the issuance was oversubscribed almostfive5 times at its initial size of $400 million.

This demand allowed Tabreed to tighten pricing significantly to achieve a final coupon of 2.5% and to increase the size of the final bond to $500 million. The bond is rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB by Fitch, in line with Tabreed’s corporate ratings.

International investors accounted for 90% of the final geographical allocation, with 49% from Europe, 21% from Asia and 20% from offshore US funds. The bond will be listed on the London Stock Exchange, alongside Tabreed’s existing 2025 Sukuk.

Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Tabreed Chairman said: “The success of the issuance is proof of the continued confidence in Tabreed and its ability to generate sustainable cash flows and returns.

"Our solid fundamentals and strong credit ratings have translated into unprecedented market appetite, and I am proud to say that this has enabled us to attract significantly oversubscribed demand from a diverse pool of investors. This is also a vote of confidence from investors in Tabreed’s future and the growth potential of the organization.”

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, Tabreed Chief Executive Officer, added: “The bond issuance, which was extremely well received by the market, is part of a long-term strategy and it enables us to further expand our operations with a focus on scalable growth.

"The global interest in Tabreed is a testament of its strong financial position, sound business model and leading position in the District Cooling industry."

JP Morgan and HSBC acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Bookrunners for the issuance, with Commercial Bank of Dubai acting as a Joint Lead Manager.