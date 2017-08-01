The Asite Ecosystem enables open data exchange for the built environment

Asite announced the launch of the Asite Ecosystem. The Ecosystem is made up of partners, consultants and resellers who are building in partnership alongside Asite to help capital projects across the globe to build better.

The Asite Ecosystem enables Asite users to benefit from improved interoperability and global reach. Asite and their partner organizations enable seamless connections and facilitate the open flow of data between IT systems, empowering customers to create more innovative solutions for their own unique needs.

Nathan Doughty, Asite CEO said: “The construction industry has been embroiled in a massive transformation for quite a few years now; and I feel blessed to have been involved first-hand in it all. The Asite team has thought deeply about how we as an industry work together and we’ve consulted widely. The built environment serves a fundamental human need: Shelter, which then supports Safety, Community, and Prosperity… and so much else. The digital twin of our built environment: - enabling sustainability, community, our macro-economies - this is something we should all be able to sign up to. The clear next step is to work together in an open and transparent way. Asite’s 100% Open Ecosystem is our contribution to this cause and to a truly open platform for everyone.”

The Asite Ecosystem already has over 25 members, ranging from brand names in collaboration software – such as Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams – to world-leaders in construction technology, including Bluebeam, 3D Repo, and Autodesk Revit. These technology partners are already embedded alongside Asite across major capital project portfolios globally. Its connection via the Asite Ecosystem will help in its quest to make the flow of project and capital asset data as easy as drag-and-drop for its mutual customers, the company stated.

Industry Partners – such as the BIM Alliance, Constructing Excellence, and BuildingSMART – have been introduced into the Ecosystem to build knowledge hubs and create connections between different organizations and regions. The Asite team operates on the belief that these Industry Partners are actively participating in the advancement of digital engineering for our built environment.

Asite has exciting announcements on the cards for partners joining the Ecosystem and becoming part of the team working to advance this work in new and expanding international markets, the company stated.