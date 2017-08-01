Union Properties completes $19.1m payment towards debt restructuring

Dubai Financial Market-listed real estate developer Union Properties has completed the $19.1m (AED70m) payment towards its largest lender in in application of a comprehensive debt restructuring plan, ‘final stages’ of which it entered in June 2020.



The debt restructuring plan will help improve the company’s cash-flow and restore its standing with the banking sector, the developer said in a stock market filing.



The news comes after the developer recorded a net profit of $138.63m (AED509.2m) in Q3 2020, as the profit for the first nine months of 2020 ending on 30 September 2020, reached $94.96m (AED348.8m).



Commenting on the move, HE Khalifa Hassan Al Hammadi, chairman of the Board of Directors of Union Properties said: “Despite challenging market conditions, we are honouring our financial commitments and guaranteeing our ability and willingness to pay the company's debt on time and without any delay.”



Al Hammadi added that the successful implementation of the developer’s comprehensive debt restructuring has resulted in a massive reduction of its financing costs by 35% for the three-month period ending September 2020 compared with the same period last year.



“This achievement adds to a series of great and impressive results recently announced and we are fully dedicated to keep going forward with this positive momentum,” stresses Al Hammadi.

Ealier this month, Union Properties also completed the capital increase of three subsidiaries, including Dubai Autodrome, ServeU, and The FitOut to reach a total of $133.4m (AED490m).

Following its debt restructuring of $257.6m (AED946m) with Emirates NBD in August, Union Properties had revealed plans to convert three of its subsidiaries, ServeU, The FitOut, and Dubai Autodrome, private joint stock companies.