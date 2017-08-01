Yellow Door Energy completes 2MWp solar plant for Future Pipe

A UAE-based sustainable energy provider for businesses Yellow Door Energy has commissioned a 2 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar plant in Dubai Industrial City for Future Pipe Industries (FPI), with the renewable energy project completed in time for the Dubai Solar Show and WETEX.



The solar plant is expected to generate 3,200 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean energy in its first year of operation, which is equivalent to reducing 1,300 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.



Additionally, the massive solar plant covers the rooftops of four warehouses covering a total area of 18,000m2 and comprises more than 6,000 solar panels.

According to Yellow Door Energy, the project will help FPI meet 40% of its factory’s energy consumption needs and further help in reducing electricity costs.



Commenting on the company’s shift towards renewable energy, chief operating officer of FPI, Dirk Matthys, said: “Sustainability is intrinsic to the way we do business at Future Pipe Industries.



“The solar project with Yellow Door Energy at our DIC facility enables us to reduce our energy costs and lower our carbon footprint, all without any upfront investment. We look forward to having this solar plant generate clean energy for us for many years to come.”



Meanwhile, managing director at Dubai Industrial City, Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, said: “As a leading regional industrial and logistics hub, we prioritise sustainable practices and continue to work closely with our partners from design to completion to ensure their operations are eco-friendly and efficient.



“The completion of Future Pipe Industries’ solar plant is a milestone for our community and a testament to the UAE’s role as a global platform for innovative companies at the heart of the clean energy movement.”



Al-Shawareb added that with FPI’s solar energy project, currently more than 14MW of clean electricity is generated on site at Dubai Industrial City.

In September, Yellow Door Energy commissioned a 3.1MWp solar carport and rooftop solar plant for Al Nabooda Automobiles in Dubai Industrial City. Together, the solar carport and rooftop solar plant are expected to generate 4,620MWh of clean energy in the first year of operation



Jeremy Crane, the CEO and co-founder of Yellow Door Energy, hoped for businesses in Dubai Industrial City to recover from the pandemic and “consider solar projects to reduce electricity costs”.

Last week, UAE-based United Foods Company awarded Yellow Door Energy a large-scale 2,000 kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar power project contract for a rooftop solar power plant to supply power for the United Foods Edible Oil and Fats factory in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Industrial Area.