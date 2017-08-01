Devmark marks expansion, focuses on advisory, investment, proptech

Published: 28 October 2020 - 9 a.m.
UAE real estate company Devmark has expanded its offering with four integrated subsidiaries under the newly launched Devmark Group, including real estate advisory, investment, marketing, and proptech solutions.

As part of the recently-launched group structure, four verticals have been launched, including Devmark Advisory, Devmark Investments, full-service real estate marketing agency, ThinkLab, and the UAE’s property technology company, eiight.

Speaking about the expansion, group chief executive officer at Devmark, Sean McCauley, said: “We are acutely aware of the changing landscape within the industry and we firmly believe that the ‘new normal’ is already here, creating market demand for broader, more integrated propositions. We therefore re-evaluated our offering, identified the key areas of focus and provided dedicated expertise, which will enable us to achieve optimum results for our partners."

The Devmark advisory team will be led by McCauley, supported by industry stalwarts and group executive directors, Tariq Jarrar and Miki Mirza, who are experienced in working with the region’s property development companies. With their combined expertise, they aim to provide developers with strategic advisory, sales strategies, along with training and development to achieve a competitive advantage.

Devmark Investments will work closely with REITs, private equity funds, developers, and high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) to advise on funding, acquisition, sale of investment portfolios, and sourcing of off-market properties.

Recognising the increasing demand for technology, across the property spectrum, Devmark entered into a partnership with ThinkLab, earlier this year, a leading international cutting-edge, marketing agency, that provides tech-enabled immersive experiences that empower property developers, through the development of virtual technology, including 3D visuals, virtual reality platforms, 360-degree design views, and video.

The fourth subsidiary is eiight, a proptech company focusing on several property technology solutions. eiight enables industry stakeholders to achieve operational efficiency and investment returns by optimising the lead sales cycle; improving deal conversions; enhancing customer service; building team follow-up cadence and leveraging performance insights.

“With our experience and expertise in advisory, investments, marketing and proptech within the real estate sector, the Devmark Group entities synergise to bring to the fore a wealth of knowledge, products and services, entrenched across an ecosystem that caters to the full customer journey,” concluded McCauley.


