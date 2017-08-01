DFM posts net profit of $32.6m in the first nine months of 2020

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has announced a net profit of $32.6m (AED120m) for the first nine months of 2020, ending 30 September, marking a 26% increase from net profits of $26m (AED95.5m) for the same period in 2019.

The authority also shared that the net profit of Q3 2020 increased to $11.1m (AED41.1m), which marks a 35% increase from the net profit of $8.27m (AED30.4m) in the third quarter in 2019.

DFM's total revenue reached $73.7m (AED271m) during the nine months, compared to $65.7m (AED241.6m) in the correspondng period in 2019. This includes $47.6m (AED175.2m) of operating income and $26m (AED95.8m) of investment returns and other income.

The company's expenses reached $41m (AED150.9m) by the end of September 2020, compared to $39.7m (AED146.1m) for the corresponding period in 2019.

Commenting on the authority's fiscal performance, chairman of the DFM, HE Essa Kazim, said: "The DFM's trading value has increased by 28.3%, to approximately $13.8bn (AED51bn). During the past three quarters, the trading value maintained steady growth, registering 19%; 30%; and 34.5% respectively compared to the corresponding periods of the previous year.

Earlier on the year, DFM achieved new key initiatives including the launch of Dubai Clear and Dubai CSD as independent companies for post-trade services in line with international best practices. The DFM also accomplished the largest technology upgrade through its entire history by migrating to the Nasdaq Financial Framework (NFF). These initiatives further strengthen DFM's technology and and regulatory structures, business excellence, and leading position in developing financial markets in the UAE and broader region."

On another note, UAE financial markets posted gains of approximately $1.9bn (AED7bn) in market cap, with Emaar Malls, Dubai Islamic Bank and DAMAC among the winning shares, Construction Week reported.