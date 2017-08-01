Farnek makes management appointments in Abu Dhabi

Boasting a 30-year experience in the facilities management industry, which includes senior management positions in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East, Caller will lead Farnek’s operations in Abu Dhabi. As part of his new role, he will oversee all aspects of Farnek’s offering, including facilities management, security, and sustainability management within Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

During his career, Caller has worked across a broad spectrum of sectors, including healthcare, construction, energy, and pharmaceuticals where he has developed expertise in facilities and operations management, HVAC and MEP systems, engineering and maintenance, and building management systems, among others.

Speaking about the appointment, Farnek's chief executive officer, Markus Oberlin, said: “Caller's considerable experience in both the UAE capital and globally, will be crucial in developing and implementing our growth strategies in the emirate."

Prior to his appointment, Caller was Farnek’s project director for the Burj Khalifa. There, he was responsible for leading a team of over 100 technicians to ensure the 24/7 maintenance, including MEP and FM, of the tallest building in the world.

He also spent several years in Abu Dhabi, initially with Schneider Electric before moving to RW Armstrong as BMS and/or Technical Manager, then Cleveland Clinic as operations manager for the 490-bed medical facility, and hard services manager for the Abu Dhabi Investment Council headquarters, the 29-storey Al Bahr Towers.

On another note, Hay will utilise over 15 years of experience to support Farnek’s growth in the capital as its director of soft services. He joins after successfully leading a team of FM professionals at Dubai Mall, before which he managed all soft services for Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC), including Abu Dhabi International Airport, the second-largest airport in the UAE.

“Osama is passionate about enhancing the customer experience through soft services, a trait that will be invaluable to our customers in Abu Dhabi. He has garnered a wealth of knowledge relating to operational planning and FM soft services during his time at organisations including Emaar and ADAC, which will now be implemented to our operations in the capital,” added Oberlin.