Farnek makes new management appointments in Abu Dhabi to increase growth

UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek, has appointed Jonathan Caller to the position of director of technical services and business development, and Osama Abdel Hay, to director of soft services, both based in Abu Dhabi.

With a 30-year pedigree in the facilities management industry, which includes senior management positions in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East, Caller will now lead Farnek’s operations in Abu Dhabi. His remit will cover all aspects of Farnek’s offering, including facilities management, security, and sustainability management.

During his career, he has worked across a broad spectrum of sectors, including healthcare, construction, energy, and pharmaceuticals where he has developed expertise in facilities and operations management, HVAC and MEP systems, engineering and maintenance, and building management systems, amongst others.

Markus Oberlin, CEO, Farnek, said: “Jonathan’s considerable experience in both the UAE capital and globally, will be crucial in developing and implementing our growth strategies in the emirate.

“His enthusiasm, planning, stewardship and commitment to any situation, in addition to his ability to draw on three decades of experience from a cross-section of sectors and senior management positions for leading organisations, will be crucial for providing our clients with the highest levels of expertise and direction.”

Prior to his appointment, Caller was Farnek’s project director for the Burj Khalifa. There, he was responsible for leading a team of over 100 technicians to ensure the 24/7 maintenance, including MEP and FM, of the tallest building in the world.

He also spent several years in Abu Dhabi, initially with Schneider Electric before moving to RW Armstrong as BMS/Technical Manager, then Cleveland Clinic as operations manager for the 490-bed medical facility, and latterly hard services manager for the Abu Dhabi Investment Council headquarters, the 753,000 sqft, 29 storey Al Bahr Towers.

In his new position, Caller will have specific responsibility for overseeing and directing all aspects of FM operations within Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, while identifying new business opportunities within existing and new market sectors.

“Farnek has grown its presence in the capital considerably in recent years. A raft of contract wins in facilities management, and security has ensured our footprint has increased significantly. I look forward to utilising the experience garnered from other prestigious projects I’ve managed in Abu Dhabi and implementing that to the benefit of existing and future clients,” he said.

A certified member of the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM), Caller has an MBA in Executive Facilities Management from Sheffield Hallam University.

Osama Abdel Hay will utilise over 15 years of experience to support Farnek’s growth in the capital. He joins after successfully leading a team of FM professionals at Dubai Mall, before which he managed all soft services for Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC), including Abu Dhabi International Airport, the second-largest airport in the UAE.

“Osama is passionate about enhancing the customer experience through soft services, a trait that will be invaluable to our customers in Abu Dhabi. He has garnered a wealth of knowledge relating to operational planning and FM soft services during his time at organisations including Emaar and ADAC, which will now be implemented to our operations in the capital,” added Oberlin.

Hay has a BA in Business Administration from Abu Dhabi University as well as a host of industry-specific qualifications including the British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICS), and Project Management Professional (PMP) accreditation.