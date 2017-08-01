Fischer Middle East return for ep 3 of The Hard Hat Chat

Fischer Middle East is set to return for the third episode of Construction Week’s webinar series – The Hard Hat Chat - to discuss the challenges and opportunities of seismic solutions for MEP services.

Taking place on the 10 November from 2pm – 3pm (UAE time), we will be joined by Fischer Middle East’s head of engineering for its Saudi Arabia division, Fahmi Zahi Alawneh, and special guest SSH International Consultants senior lead mechanical engineer, Imran Shaikh.

The webinar will comprise several talking points including the importance of seismic bracing for the MEP sector, the differentiations of codes for MEP hangers and seismic bracing, as well as gaining insights into how Fischer and SSH operates within the seismic design field.

[[{"fid":"96274","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

Fahmi Zahi Alawneh - Fischer Middle East’s head of engineering for its Saudi Arabia division

Zahi Alawneh has more than nine years of experience and is the head of engineering of Fischer Middle East in Saudi Arabia. He is an expert in providing techno-commercial solutions for fixing methodology, installation system, MEP seismic design and firestop materials.

The engineer has handled many projects within the GCC especially in Saudi Arabia by providing efficient solutions and design for all activity related to civil, MEP and seismic requirements in compliance with local and international codes and regulations.

[[{"fid":"96275","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

Imran Shaikh - SSH International Consultants senior lead mechanical engineer

Shaikh is a chartered mechanical engineer with more than 10 years of experience in technical and commercial management, energy efﬁcient MEP design, site execution, green building and energy auditing facilitation.

In his current role at SSH, he is responsible for leading the mechanical design for various high-proﬁle projects in the Middle East region.

The Hard Hat Chat webinar will be moderated by Construction Week’s editor Ashley Williams.

For those interested in being part of the discussion and posing your questions to our expert panellists, then you can register by clicking here.