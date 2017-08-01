Grundfos appoints new CEO

Grundfos Holding’s Board of Directors has appointed Group Executive Vice President Poul Due Jensen as the new CEO of Grundfos.

Poul Due Jensen has been at Grundfos for over 20 years and looks forward to further developing Grundfos’ global leadership position within water and pump solutions to tackle the world’s water and climate challenges.

Jens Moberg, chairman of the board of Grundfos commented on the appointment: “After a thorough process where several highly qualified options were assessed, it became clear that Poul was the right choice. Poul has been an invaluable part of Grundfos since the turn of the millennium and since 2015 he has been a central part of the Group Management. Crucial to the decision has been Poul's global experience, strong results, leadership qualities and values. We are pleased that Poul wants to take on the position of CEO and we see it as an opportunity to build on and accelerate on the great results that have been created in recent years.”

“Grundfos is in excellent shape,” said Poul Due Jensen. “We have a well-defined and ambitious strategy and above all we have a strong management and fantastic employees who are focused on doing their best every day. In a challenged global economy impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic, we have major tasks ahead in the short term, but at the same time we must look ahead: The strong economic results of previous years give us the best starting point for implementing a new and ambitious strategy. I want us to strengthen our focus on a new and customer-oriented structure and focus more on innovation and digital competencies. And then I am passionate about developing Grundfos, so that we continue to be an attractive workplace for talents from all over the world.”

Grundfos has been providing sustainable water and climate solutions to the Middle East for over 75 years, and intends to continue its drive to improve lives of people across the region.