Gulf Duct Industries supports MEP contractors with pre-fabricated rectangular ducting

Published: 28 October 2020 - 11:30 a.m.

As HVAC systems come under the microscope in the wake of coronavirus, and questions are asked about how building systems can minimise the risk of spread, Gulf Duct Industries has been actively involved in HVAC product supplies, supporting MEP contractors with pre-fabricated rectangular ducting.

GDI fabricates ducting to various standards such as ASHRAE, DW 142/144, and SMACNA, in boxed L and U Sections, as per project requirements.

READ: Honeywell introduces first Cloud-based solution for end-to-end connectivity and visibility to fire safety systems

With fully computerized machinery, including coil lines, multiple plasma machines, latest welding equipment, and HVAC engineer manned work-station, GDI boasts a complete engineering team backing up the production facilities to give solutions and support to customers.

The firm also stocks all sizes of slide on flanges (20, 30 and 40mm) in its warehouse. Flanges meeting international standards are supplied loose or installed onto ductworks with special Clinching/ Press-jointing techniques thereby minimizing the site installation work.

GDI also manufactures fully welded construction stainless steel, mild steel fully welded construction ducting.

