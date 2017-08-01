Honeywell introduces first Cloud-based solution for end-to-end connectivity and visibility to fire safety systems

Honeywell has launched the first tools from its new suite of Connected Life Safety Services (CLSS), its first all-in-one cloud platform for fire safety systems.

Honeywell’s CLSS suite of tools, built on the Honeywell Forge platform, enable fire technicians to minimize disruption, prove compliance and reduce time needed for design, installation, commissioning, inspection, maintenance and reporting of life safety systems.

“In line with the regional focus on innovation, this new offering enables facility managers and systems integrators to monitor their fire systems and diagnose issues anytime and from anywhere,” said Hakan Arkan, general manager of Commercial Fire, Honeywell Building Technologies, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

“Many facilities in the region are working to create healthier environments and even limiting occupant density to comply with social distancing. With CLSS, we help system integrators provide their customers with the highest level of safety and service and work more efficiently by giving them insight into the system problem before they even get to the site.”

Firetron, the largest individually owned life safety systems company in Texas, is using the Honeywell CLSS platform to support the development of compliance records for its customers.

“We’re always looking for the most technologically advanced reporting so that we can reduce customer time and effort during audits,” said David Maloy, president, Firetron.

“For example, our healthcare facility customers are under increasing pressure to provide accurate compliance records per The Joint Commission reporting requirements. With more than 600,000 devices under our management, CLSS provides us with a scalable tool to meet our customer service aspirations.”

Honeywell’s CLSS platform is also being employed by EDSB Group of Companies, a UK-based provider of fire, security, electrical, mechanical and building services, in a 50,000-square-meter logistics center for a freight carrier at East Midlands Airport.

“CLSS offers a level of connectivity that provides invaluable reassurance that the system has been commissioned effectively and is being maintained safely,” said Jonathan Parker, managing director, EDSB Group of Companies.

“We can also see how old every detector is and when it needs to be changed based on prevailing regulations. With CLSS, we can tailor settings based on a customer’s requirements and verify weekly testing is carried out according to their specifications while also logging faults and fire activations.”