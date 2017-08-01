Jeddah Municipality uses novel tech to complete 70% of drainage project

The Jeddah Municipality has utilised the “pipe jacking trenchless technology method” of construction for the first time in order to complete approximately 70% of the Al-Salam Tunnel rainwater drainage rehabilitation project.

The undersecretary for the rainwater drainage project, Eng Ghassan Al-Zahrani, explained that the project connects the sub-network and the main rainwater drainage station.

The diameter of the pipes range from 2,000mm to 3,000mm, forming the largest diameter in the world using this system, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The project consists of 13 combined tanks that are 18m in depth, which with reinforced pegs have been taken to a depth of 30m, with a capacity of more than 23 million litres of water. The digging quantities exceeded 100,000m3.

The project used various formwork systems, including underwater casting according to international specifications by divers. The two other systems used include the “Vortex” system to control high water pressure, as well as another system to control the flow of water to the station.

More than 250 people worked on the project, including Saudi nationals, with more than 850,000 safe manhours recorded on the project.

In addition, the Jeddah Municipality has also completed other rainwater drainage projects in the governorate, including in the Al-Waha neighbourhood project and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Square Tunnel (Al Sariyah) project.