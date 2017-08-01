PICTURES: Saudi's RCU unveils Jean Nouvel-designed luxury resort

Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission of AlUla (RCu) has unveiled the design of its upcoming luxury resort Sharaan by Jean Nouvel that will be built inside the rock dwellings of the Sharaan Nature Reserve.



The designs draw on the nearby Nabataean wonders of Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The 2,000-year-old architectural legacy is being revived by Jean Nouvel for potentially the first time since the Nabataeans carved into the region’s millions-of-years-old sandstone rock.



Revealing the concepts, Nouvel described AlUla as “The coming together of a landscape and history; The history of past civilisations in an extraordinary landscape – the only place to create such a masterpiece.”

Emphasising the importance of preserving AlUla’s unique landscape, Nouvel said: “AlUla is a museum. Every wadi and escarpment, every stretch of sand and rocky outline, every geological and archaeological site deserves the greatest consideration. It’s vital we keep all its distinctiveness and conserve its attractiveness, which largely rests on its remote and occasionally archaic character. We have to safeguard a little mystery as well as the promise of discoveries to come.”

Nouvel’s designs are a blend of modern architectural ideas and AlUla’s landscape and ancient heritage.



“AlUla deserves to acquire a degree of modernity,” he said, adding that “envisioning the future is a never-ending obligation that requires us to be fully alive to places in the present as well as conjuring up the past.”

Nouvel has ensured to reduce the impacts on natural and urban landscapes, while designing the resort. He has introduced a new typology of architecture, using abstraction, sculpting within the landscape itself rather than competing with it.



Inspired by the Nabateans, it plays on the old ways of living to build on the present and meet the challenges of the future.

For Nouvel, the resort has been an opportunity to bring to life a strong spatial, sensorial, and emotional experience on the borders of nature, architecture, and art. The resort will feature finely chopped stones on balconies and singular granules on each rock wall.

Once completed, the Sharaan by Jean Nouvel Resort will be a key element of RCU’s strategy to develop AlUla as a global destination for culture, heritage, and eco-tourism.



It has been designed within The Charter of AlUla, a framework document that includes 12 guiding principles that commits The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) to long-term future development. It will also contribute to the region’s diversified economy through a Retreat Summit Centre and restaurants.

Amr AlMadani, CEO of RCU, said: “These concepts, which showcase Jean Nouvel’s masterly innovation in architecture, underscore our commitment to developing AlUla as a global tourism destination without compromising the history, heritage, and landscape of AlUla."

“We are a destination built by artists. Sharaan by Jean Nouvel will build on that legacy to become a timeless landscape-architecture that will last forever – a gift to the world," AlMadani added.