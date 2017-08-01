REVEALED: Khatib & Alami's project to model 250km2 in Muscat

Recently the project, a model for which was developed to be able to respond to several issues, from environmental risks including flooding, to security and emergency response, was declared as the winning project at the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards.

Construction Week spoke to exclusively to Rouba Zantout, manager for Professional Services and Geospatial Systems Integration at K&A, who led the project that was commissioned to the firm in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Zantout said: “We were contacted to model and to build 3D reality model for 250km2 and we had around 43,000 buildings to take a pictures and to make a reality model out of, with the model being accurate up to 20cm.”

[[{"fid":"96257","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Khatib & Alami Bentley Systems 250km2 3D modeling project Muscat Oman ","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Khatib & Alami Bentley Systems 250km2 3D modeling project Muscat Oman"},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

“We had 125 days to complete the project. So, we responded to the client to build this model by taking drone captures and building a reality model, which was then enhanced to build a digital twin concept.”

According to Zantout the amount of information, which needed to be processed was huge, and included details such as floor area and accessibility.

Talking about using Bentley Systems’ digital twin technology, Zantout told Construction Week: “We used Bentley Systems’ technology, the ContextCapture software that enabled us to deliver a 3D reality mesh. The technology helped us construct the model out of the imagery.”

She explained: “The project was very huge. The size of the images was huge, almost 8,000 terabytes (TB). By using ContextCapture we could form what we call a 3D reality mesh and make thousands of drone images [that were] constructed and classified in to one 3D reality model.

Zantout added that the digital modeling technologies, including Esri ArcGIS and Bentley-ContextCapture were used to develop the digital twin concept. “We did something which is a state-of-the-art, the segmentation, or vectorisation for these huge number of buildings.”

[[{"fid":"96256","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Khatib & Alami Bentley Systems 250km2 3D modeling project Muscat Oman"},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

The solution derived from K&A’s project automated modeling and workflows, as well as established a digital context to maintain and leverage data for future decision-making on urban development, security measures, and natural resource management in desert areas.



Zantout told Construction Week that K&A has previously carried out similar projects in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Oman, but those were small in terms of the are captured. “This project can be categorised a big size project.”

Talking about the planning process of the project, Zantout said: “We did one month planning before November and we had to coordinate with all the authorities to give us the permission and access to fly the drones. Because this project included many hours of flying and we had to plan those.”

“Additionally, we also built the ground control points to maintain the accuracy. The planning was basically the base of our success.”

[[{"fid":"96259","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Rouba Zantout Khatib & Alami","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Rouba Zantout Khatib & Alami"},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

The biggest challenges of the project were the scale of the area, which needed to be captured using drones, the difficult topography, because the Sultanate is a mountainous nation, as well as timescales.

Khatib & Alami captured and processed 330,000 images in 90 days, completing the project 35 days ahead of schedule, with improved quality and accuracy at reduced costs. Moreover, the project was wrapped in February 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic struct, followed by lockdown restrictions.