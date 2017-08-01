Sharjah's SDPW constructs 4 markets in Central Region worth $4.6m

The Sharjah Directorate of Public Works (SDPW) has completed construction of a Friday Market, livestock market, a fish market in Batayeh, and a feed market in Al Madam at a cost of $4.6m (AED17m) in the Central Region.

The Chairman of the SDPW, Eng Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, confirmed that the markets are part of the Directorate’s development plans and are a response to the needs of municipal councils.

Al Suwaidi added that such projects are an investment opportunity for private sector developers working in construction, operation and investment, and will contribute to developing the targeted neighbourhoods and residential areas, and give the private sector a distinct opportunity to achieve sustainable returns.



[[{"fid":"96263","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

The projects were developed in line with the directives of the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, HH Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, to provide all necessities for people in the region, and promote the society through trade and investment services.

Furthermore, Al Suwaidi explained that the Friday Market is of great importance to the region’s economy, as it provides investment opportunities for residents. He added that the location and design were carefully selected to match such goals.

All residents and visitors coming from all emirates can visit the market, according to the state-run news agency, Wam.