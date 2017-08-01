Sharjah's SDPW constructs 4 markets in Central Region worth $4.6m

Construction
News
Published: 28 October 2020 - 9:34 a.m.

The Sharjah Directorate of Public Works (SDPW) has completed construction of a Friday Market, livestock market, a fish market in Batayeh, and a feed market in Al Madam at a cost of $4.6m (AED17m) in the Central Region.

The Chairman of the SDPW, Eng Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, confirmed that the markets are part of the Directorate’s development plans and are a response to the needs of municipal councils.

Al Suwaidi added that such projects are an investment opportunity for private sector developers working in construction, operation and investment, and will contribute to developing the targeted neighbourhoods and residential areas, and give the private sector a distinct opportunity to achieve sustainable returns.


[[{"fid":"96263","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

The projects were developed in line with the directives of the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, HH Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, to provide all necessities for people in the region, and promote the society through trade and investment services.

Furthermore, Al Suwaidi explained that the Friday Market is of great importance to the region’s economy, as it provides investment opportunities for residents. He added that the location and design were carefully selected to match such goals.

All residents and visitors coming from all emirates can visit the market, according to the state-run news agency, Wam.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

UAE air traffic soars 200 percent since April
    Michelin favourite Daniel Boulud open first Dubai restaurant
      Emirates Salon Culinaire to run across UAE cities in 2021
        Riyadh’s new ‘Cargo Village’ gives boost to Saudi’s air freight market
          Editor’s View: Has Covid given the low-cost long-haul dream new life?

            More related galleries

            CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Best interior design concept of the year
              CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Food & Beverage
                Speakers announced for the Oil & Gas Future Forum
                  Pictures: Bobcat's new light compaction range developed in collaboration with the Ammann Group
                    Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects