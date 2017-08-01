SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins awarded lead design contract for Six Flags Qiddiya

SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins business has been awarded the lead design consultant services contract for the Six Flags Qiddiya theme park project – located within Saudi Arabia’s 366km2 Qiddiya gigaproject, the under-construction capital of entertainment, sports, and the arts in kingdom – by Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC).

Under the three-year contract, Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, will provide integrated lead design consultant, construction supervision, and cost management services.

The scope of work includes public realm and necessary infrastructure within the plot area along with validation of the pre-concept design, as well as the development of sustainability and environmental assessment methods, design criteria, and standards of the project.

Six Flags Qiddiya is scheduled to open during Phase 1 of Qiddiya. The park will stretch across 32ha and feature 28 themed rides and attractions across six lands: The City of Thrills, Discovery Springs, Steam Town, Twilight Gardens, Valley of Fortune, and Grand Exposition.

The theme park will provide both recreational and professional opportunities to the Saudi population and boast a number of record-breaking attractions including The Falcon’s Flight, the longest, tallest, and fastest roller coaster in the world.



[[{"fid":"90336","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

Commenting on the contract award, the chief executive officer of Atkins Middle East and Africa, Engineering, Design, and Project Management at SNC-Lavalin, Cris Dedigama, said: “This win is a testament to our proven track record for delivering flagship projects worldwide, and market-focused approach to a dynamic and sustainable business growth in the Middle East.

“We are proud to work with Qiddiya on this one-of-a-kind project that supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the acceleration of the country’s economic diversification agenda.”

The firm’s relationship with Qiddiya began in 2019 when the company began providing master planning and infrastructure engineering services for the destination-resort community.

The managing director of Atkins KSA, Engineering, Design and Project Management at SNC-Lavalin, Ian Redmayne, said: “With over 50 years’ presence in the Middle East, Atkins has delivered some of the region’s most iconic amusement parks.

“We are proud to support the Six Flags Qiddiya project that is set to redefine the entertainment industry not only in the region, but also globally. We look forward to delivering this project to the highest quality, safety, and sustainability standards.”

Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) is driving the development of Qiddiya – home of the most innovative and disruptive experiences in entertainment, sports, and the arts in Saudi Arabia.

As a core tenet of Vision 2030, Qiddiya has a dual economic and social purpose: to advance economic diversification and unlock new professional pathways while enriching the lives of the youth in the kingdom.