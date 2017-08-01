Sponsored Content: Liquid silicone – single component complete roofing system

The conventional or a composite roofing system consists of multiple layers. Each layer has a distinguished purpose and function, and, for the efficacy of the complete system, it is mandatory that each layer resonate with each other.

The predominant major components of a roofing system are thermal insulations, water proofing and a weathering resistant top layer.

Whenever we design a roofing system with a laminated or layered structure, we are actually designing it to fail, because the joints or seals will act as weak point in the system and eventually they will degrade or delaminate, thus resulting in failure of the complete system.

With the latest advancement in technology, we have managed to invent a roofing technology, Liquid Silicone, which acts as a single component complete roofing system.

Liquid silicone is an advanced and unique technology, as it offers multiple benefits, such as a premium cool roof by reflecting 90% sunlight.

Liquid silicone waterproofs like no other membrane can, being completely hydrophobic and repelling water even under ponding situation, and most importantly, it is one of the best UV resistant coating, which gives the desirable longevity in terms of the life of the roof.

Cool roofing

The use of reflective coatings to reduce heat build-up from sunlight and cool roof surfaces is well documented.

Studies completed by NASA, Lawrence Berkeley Laboratories and other organisations have shown that application of reflective coatings lowers roof temperatures, reduces heat transfer, decreases energy consumption, and lowers cooling costs.

Over the past few years there has been an increased awareness of “Cool Roof Systems.”

Liquid silicone is the latest addition in cool roofing, and it has taken the technology to new heights.

The basic working principal of the liquid silicone as a cool roof coating is reflecting the sunlight. By reflecting 90% of the sunlight, silicone cool-roof coatings work as an “isolation” layer between the incident sunlight and the roof substrate.

Important parameters for any cool roofing product are: reflectivity, emissivity, and solar reflective index (SRI). Liquid Silicone has got the highest SRI values of 117.

Who needs liquid silicone cool roofs?

Recent studies by the Department of Energy, Lawrence Berkeley Laboratories and NASA have shown a variety of benefits of liquid silicone as a cool roofing system.

These studies show that cool roofing systems should be utilised in both the residential and commercial markets.

The studies document energy savings in climates as far north as Chicago with savings substantially increased in the sunbelt and desert climates, such as Texas and Florida.

When should liquid silicone be applied?

Liquid silicone should be applied as part of the original roof system and are now required by codes or regulators in some regions of the world.

However, in many cases such products are not applied. Fortunately, liquid silicone can simply be applied directly over any existing roof system.

With the recent energy crisis, there have been numerous public awareness campaigns by the EPA, Department of Energy, and local energy commissions. These efforts have provided liquid silicone cool roof coatings with well-deserved publicity and their demand has increased globally.

Waterproofing

Roof Waterproofing is defined as a treatment of the roofing surface, where it not only blocks the contact of water with the roof substrate, but also it blocks the passage of the water.

The parameters which determine the quality of any roof waterproofing system are permeability and water absorption over time.

The common problems associated with conventional water proofing coatings are shrinkage, blistering, and adhesive failure.

Silicone Atomic Structure (Silicon – Oxygen Bond)

All these problems occur either due to overlaps or joints in the roofing system and water seeps in or low water permeability properties of the roofing system, which cannot hold ponding water to seep in.

Liquid silicone generically and chemically possess the below key features:

• Single-component moisture cured,

• Monolithic membrane (no overlaps or joints),

• Pond proof technology (standing water)

Silicone coatings are formulated so that they possess natural hydrophobic properties. The silicone atoms form an extremely tight bond with the oxygen and under microscopic examination reveals extremely tiny protrusions, which are smaller than the size of water droplets that act as a complete and permanent barrier to water penetration.

Weathering & UV resistance

For a roof coating, weather resistance is its ability to prevent degradation or deterioration due to prolonged exposure to harsh environmental and weather conditions.

The following two properties of liquid silicone contribute to extremely photo and thermally stable coatings.

• Extremely high inter-atomic bonding energy

• Extremely tight inter-atomic bonding spacing

The backbone chain of a silicone coating is silicone and oxygen, and due to its strong and tight interatomic bonding, it will resist any photochemical or thermal degradation in case of UV exposure.

The conventional acrylic top coat (backbone chain of carbon and oxygen), possesses a much lower atomic bonding energy as compared to that of liquid silicone and that is the reason that acrylics will start to crack and degrade under severe sunlight, often within a few months of application.

Plus, acrylics do not possess pond-proof technology, therefore standing water will cause blistering on the topcoat over time.

Liquid Silicone is an advanced, unique, and innovative roofing technology not only for its various functional benefits but also for its ease of application, it comes as a single component coating with self-levelling properties.

Liquid silicone is ideally suited for any new build projects or for any roof restoration projects because it has an adherent feature to go on top of several substrates, such as steel, concrete, wood or any existing roofing system, like bitumen or acrylic, with minimal surface preparation.

All in all, Liquid silicone is an ideal solution for all our roofing needs.