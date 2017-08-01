UAE stocks gain $1.9bn driven by property sector sentiments

Published: 28 October 2020 - 8:36 a.m.

UAE financial markets posted gains of approximately $1.9bn (AED7bn) in market cap driven by upbeat sentiments in the realty sector and significant cash inflows by institutions and individuals alike on Tuesday, 27 October.

In the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Emaar experienced a price-boosting reverse to AED2.74.

Emaar Malls, Dubai Islamic Bank and DAMAC were among the winning shares, increasing to AED1.48, AED4.15, and AED1.11 respectively.

In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Aldar Properties significantly increased to AED2.84, amid $108.9m (AED400m) of transactions following its announcement that it reached an agreement with ADQ for the development and management of government capital projects worth $8.2bn (AED30bn) across the emirate.

Construction Week reported that following the agreement, the Riyadh City project — largest of the government capital projects — and the Baniyas North project, as well as other projects in the Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions, will be developed and managed by Aldar.

For the third day straight, Abu Dhabi’s main stocks index continued to rise, edging up 1.25% to 4,682 points, with DFM's General Index following suit, and closing 1.13% higher than the last session at 2,191 points.

A total of 6,848 deals were conducted worth around $272.24m (AED1bn) over 337 million shares in both bourses, according to the state-run news agency, Wam.

