Volvo CE and SDLG to launch two new product ranges dedicated to the Chinese market, at bauma China 2020

Under the theme ‘Building Tomorrow in China for China’, Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) will exhibit alongside Chinese sister brand SDLG at bauma China, taking place on November 24-27, 2020, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

“China is an extremely important market to us and we are proud to leverage our two brands to serve customers’ needs with a complete range of solutions, combining global technologies with local expertise,” said Melker Jernberg, President of Volvo CE.

The combined 5,700 m2 booth in C50/C60/B54 Halls will feature Volvo and SDLG brand displays, flanking a shared Volvo Group pavilion. Off-road engines from Volvo Penta, along with financing and insurance solutions from Volvo Financial Services (VFS) will also be presented.

Volvo CE will launch two entire new product ranges, manufactured in China to meet the specific needs of Chinese customers. This is the first time the company has created a dedicated Chinese offer.

Other machines on display will include, Volvo CE’s largest excavator, the EC950EL; the best-selling L220H wheel loader; the A45G articulated hauler; and the R100E rigid hauler.

Given that not all customers will be able to physically attend bauma China this year, Volvo CE is hosting a virtual exhibition event, where users will be able to interact with product experts in real time and follow live streams. This will be the first time that Volvo CE has trialled a virtual event and aims to give customers an insightful and interactive experience that is as valuable as the real thing as possible.

“Whether in person or online, we are looking forward to welcoming customers to our bauma China 2020 experience to showcase our commitment to the Chinese market, our complete construction solutions, and our innovation leadership in electromobility, connectivity and automation. We are building tomorrow in China for China!” said Tiffany Cheng, VP of Brand, Marketing & Corporate Communication for Region Asia at Volvo CE.