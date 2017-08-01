YORK prepares Makkah’s Holy Mosque chiller plants for gradual resume of Umrah

Al Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) is among the key players actively preparing for the resumption of Umrah.

The company is the cooling provider and operator of the cooling plants allocated for the Holy Mosque (Al-Masjid Al-Haram), the Makkah Royal Clock Tower and other facilities, with a full capacity of its largest specialized maintenance team in the Middle East.

In March, during the lockdown of the Holy Mosque, at first for the sterilization of the Mosque, all YORK Chillers and Air-Handling Units were turned off for 48 hours, when only 10% of the total cooling capacity was turned back on, sufficient to maintain a convenient environment for the limited number of allowed visitors inside the Mosque, as well as to achieve the right moisture level that will maintain the structural integrity of the Mosque.

The YORK Air-Handling Units located inside the Holy Mosque supply 100% fresh air by containing contaminated air and exhausting it to the outdoors, and then replacing it with treated fresh air.

In addition, these units equipped with a high efficient filtration system; through multiple stages of filtration that can achieve up to 95% filtration efficiency.

During Hajj season, the cooling capacity for the Holy Mosque was increased to 50%, as per the requirement to ensure a comfort and cool ambient for the limited number of pilgrims this year.

Al-Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah is normally cooled by two cooling plants, with a total cooling capacity of 159,000 TR at its full operational load (equivalent to the cooling of 15,000 medium sized apartments).

The total cooling capacity of the chiller plants is governed by several factors (which applies to all type of facilities too). The heat load and the required cooling capacity are calculated by estimating the maximum heat gain through walls, roofs, doors, windows, individuals inside the Mosque, infiltration/ventilation air, lighting system and other equipment or systems that produce heat, such as motors etc.

Furthermore, the total cooling capacity is also affected by the ambient temperatures; which leads to higher cooling need during summer compared to fall and winter.

Now, with the re-opening of Urmah in October and November, with lower ambient temperatures, as well as the limited number of pilgrims, the Shamiya & Ajyad Cooling Plants are expected to operate at 20% to 30% of their installed capacity.