Oman grants 11,172 plots of lands in first nine months of 2020

The total number of residential plots granted in the Sultanate of Oman between January 2020 and September 2020 reached 11,172 plots, down 44% compared to the 19,992 plots of land handed over during the same nine-month period in 2019.

In the month of September 2020 alone, 608 residential plots of land were granted in various governorates of the sultanate, compared to 281 plots in August and 591 plots in July.

The largest number of plots were granted in the Al-Dhahirah governorate in September, which accounted for 29.9% of the total plots or 182 plots of land.

The Al Sharqiyah South Governorate accounted for 27.1% of the total plots of land allocated in September – 165 plots of land – followed by the North Al Batinah Governorate with 61 plots, accounting for 10% of the total plots granted.

In the first nine months of 2020, more than 2,000 residential plots were granted in the North Sharqiyah Governorate, while 1,469 plots were granted in the Governorate of Muscat.

The number of residential plots granted in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliya reached 1,267 plots in the first nine months of 2020, out of which 52 plots were granted in the month of September.

In the Governorate of Dhofar, 1,202 plots were granted in the first nine months, including 27 plots in September. In the South Al Sharqiya Governorate, the number of residential plots granted reached 1,200 between January and September 2020, compared to 1,993 plots during the same period in 2019.

In the Governorate of South Al-Batinah, 565 plots were granted in the first nine months of 2020, out of which 16 plots were granted in September. In the Al-Wusta Governorate 254 plots were granted in the first nine months, including 52 plots in September.

In the Musandam Governorate, 181 plots were granted between January and September 2020, including 19 plots in September alone. Meanwhile, in the Al-Buraimi Governorate, 147 residential plots were granted in the first nine months of 2020, including one plot in September.