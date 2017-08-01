Dubai's d3 extends support to Lebanon’s design industry

Construction
News
Published: 30 October 2020 - 9 a.m.
Dubai Design District (d3) is extending support to Lebanese design businesses impacted by the Beirut port blast, enabling startups, entrepreneurs, boutique studios and large-scale companies to restart operations and regain a local and regional footprint.

As part of its recuperative efforts, d3 has offered co-working spaces to affected Beirut-based startups, entrepreneurs, SMEs and larger companies, UAE's state-run news agency Wam reported.

Held under d3’s Design for Good initiative, which promotes social change, the three-year programme aims to help companies re-establish their presence with an opportunity to network and collaborate with major international companies such as Dior, Burberry, Zaha Hadid Architects and Foster + Partners, as well as leverage d3-hosted events such as Dubai Design Week.

d3’s co-working spaces will ensure SMEs and more established brands have a base to operate from to restart their operations, while maintaining a presence in Lebanon and expanding across the region.

Startups will have the option to join in5 Design, a business incubator at the heart of d3. The enabling platform for entrepreneurs will provide Beirut-based design startups with access to mentorship, networking and investment opportunities, as well as advanced facilitates and infrastructure to ensure they hit the ground running.

Commenting on the initiative, executive director of d3, Khadija Al Bastaki, said: "We have worked on a programme with our partners to support those affected in the blast and create hope. As the region’s largest community of local and international talent, our ecosystem has benefited significantly from the drive, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of regional and international designers including the Lebanese.


