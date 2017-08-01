PMKConsult earns ICV certificate in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi-based project management consultancy and commercial services provider PMKConsult has received the in-country value (ICV) certification.

Key areas considered for ICV certification include goods manufactured, investment, Emiratisation, expatriate contribution, revenue from outside the UAE, and growth in investment among other measures. There are currently 3,000 companies that have merited the certification.

Currently delivering project management services for significant education projects for Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi (ADEK), PMKConsult has also been appointed to manage the delivery of 40 luxury retail spaces in the new duty-free areas of the Midfield Terminal in Abu Dhabi.

The project management consultancy has also inked a strategic framework with mega developers in Abu Dhabi to deliver upon retail and residential platforms.

PMKConsult has grown on average 12% year-on-year and has specialised in the education, residential, and retail sectors while consulting across a wide range of industries in the market. Key projects held by PMKConsult include the complete refurbishment of the QE2 Floating Hotel, The Office of the Future, the Al Karamah School and Vocational Institute, and the Ecole 42 Coding Academy.

Commenting on the achievement, the company's managing director, Kevin Woolley, said: "Abu Dhabi is a solid base for the company and a market that we will continue to service with our full capability and commitment. The capital has demonstrated stability despite the global economic volatility and this solid foundation has enabled us to remain stable during the recent months. This ICV certificate is so much more than a status symbol; it gives those entities that do business with us the confidence in our commercial standing and viability.”