Saudi's 'Sakani' launches 8 projects to provide 2,000 plots of land

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Housing’s “Sakani” programme has added eight housing projects, which offer more than 2,323 plots of land, to its online portal and smart phone application making the plots of land available to Saudi nationals and families looking to own their first home.

The addition of the eight projects brings the total number of the projects offered through “Sakani” to 213, which offer more than 178,000 plots of land.

Out of the eight additional projects, the Sakani programme has added four projects in the Riyadh region, comprising two in the Thadiq governorate under the “Thadiq 366” and “Thadiq 286” schemes, which provide 867 plots and 24 plots respectively; as well as the “Reed” scheme offering 27 plots in the Shaqra governorate, and the “Haremlaa 714” scheme providing 19 plots.

Out of the remaining four projects, two are in the Al-Nairiyah governorate in the eastern region, namely the “Al-Hasi” scheme, which provides 619 plots, and “Al-Nairiyah 90/10”, which includes 65 residential plots of land.

Meanwhile, the “Meqoua” scheme in the Tabarjal Governorate of the Al-Jawf region provides 302 plots of land. The "Durrat Al-Jumum" scheme in Al-Jumum governorate of the Makkah Al-Mukarramah region offers 589 plots of residential land.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Housing aims to increase residential ownership among its citizens to 70% by 2030. More than 58 housing projects at various stages of construction are being developed in various regions of the kingdom.

The programme provides Saudi nationals with access to residential plots, self-construction residential housing, prefabricated housing units, and under construction housing units, among other options.

The Sakani’s digital platforms provide details of the location, features, and prices of the residential units available for immediate and electronic reservation

The programme also offers Saudi citizens who own land the possibility of obtaining a 100% profit-backed real estate loan to build their own homes. It enables Saudi citizens to receive building permits within six months, start constructing within a year, and complete construction of their homes within three years, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

During 2020, the Sakani programme aims to serve more than 300,000 families through various housing solutions, by enabling more than 130,000 families to move into new homes, offering Saudi families more than 90,000 plots of residential land, and constructing more than 100,000 housing units in partnership with real estate developers.