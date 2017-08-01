Leaders in Construction UAE: The virtual edition

Construction Week’s event season is well underway, with the exception for this year being the switch to a virtual model to conduct all CW conferences.

With the majority of our events going behind screens, we’ve adapted to the new normal way of delivering discussions, updates and insights to our readers and viewers.

What’s changed? Attendees and industry experts alike have had the opportunity to share their insights and partake in interesting conversations about topics impacting the region’s built environment – all this from the comfort of their homes.

As part of the line-up of events, Leaders UAE conference, a two-day four-panel conference and regarded among the region’s biggest construction events of the year, was held from 15-16 September.

The panel covered technology, sustainability, stakeholder collaboration and legal support regarding the region’s construction industry.

The sponsors for the event included construction claims and dispute resolution practice firm, HKA; global construction consultancy firm Cundall; international law firm, Reed Smith; and global law firm Pinsent Masons.

The line-up of speakers for the two-day event included head of Middle East at Pinsent Masons’ Catherine Workman; partner at HKA, Haroon Niazi; chief executive officer at ALEC, Kez Taylor; managing director and partner for Cundall, Richard Stratton; Mott MacDonald’s territory manager Farah Kurdi; Cundall’s operations director Lee French; AESG’s director of energy and sustainable development, Phillipa Grant; Burohappold’s head of innovation and sustainable solution, Farah Naz; Samana Developer’s chief executive officer Imran Farooq; Reed Smith’s head of Middle East, Sachin Kerur; and Pinsent Masons head of risk advisory services for the Middle East, Mark Raymont.

All panels were moderated by Construction Week’s editor Ashley Williams, and were discussed in view of the ongoing pandemic. The panels were divided into four categories. The first, ‘Technology Acceleration’; the second, ‘Building for a Sustainable Future’; the third, ‘Stakeholder Collaboration’; and the fourth and final panel discussion of the two-day event, ‘Knowing Your Rights’.

1: TECHNOLOGY ACCELERATION

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has redefined normalcy as we know it. UAE’s construction industry, which is otherwise known to lag in its use of technology, has been “forced to adapt to the new normal”, Construction Week’s editor Ashley Williams said in his opening statement of the ‘Technology Acceleration’ panel.

As part of the panel, Cundall’s operations director, Lee French and Mott MacDonald’s territory manager Farah Kurdi shared their insights on whether COVID-19 is the opportunity to revolutionise the industry in terms of technology adoption.

“Change is not easy, it is difficult, especially given that we are in a traditional industry. The focus should now be on what can we do to make construction activities more efficient in a post-pandemic world, and COVID-19 is the catapult for this change,” Kurdi said.

Efficiency aside, technology adoption helps “create transparency for clients,” French said, adding that Cundall has employed machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to weather the challenges associated with the ongoing pandemic.

Moreover, adoption of tech tools ensures reduction of project errors. “Technology, automation in specific, will redefine - not eliminate - human roles, thereby reducing [project errors],” French stated, speaking about BIM models and cloud services as contributors.

The overarching sentiment throughout the debate, rather discussion, was inclined towards the need to have an education around the use of technology in the construction industry.

“Education and knowledge share has definitely kept us from advancing when it comes to technology implementation. When I look at the bottlenecks of the industry, it’s definitely due to a lack of education and knowledge sharing,” French said.

Education and/or awareness plays a crucial part even in terms of cyberattacks.

For instance, as a consultancy, Mott MacDonald took an educated and informed decision to “offer additional services to clients, identifying the gaps and risks associated with cyber security, given that part of the firm’s services are driven by technology,” Kurdi said.

As a closing topic, Kurdi and French discussed that the ‘smart cities’ model that is often referred to as the future of the overall built environment is driven by technology but governed by a variety of factors including connectivity, humane elements, safety and environmental footprint, among others.

Both panellists on the session shared their insights on technology acceleration as the current need of the hour in the construction industry as well as the impact on employment and industry efficiencies.

The question remains: what emerges victorious in the battle between traditional construction and tech adoption?

“I’d vote for technology for sure, but we must realign our philosophy a bit and maintain a strong focus on knowledge sharing and education,” French reiterated.

CW CAPSULE

ON THE PANEL: Mott MacDonald’s Farah Kurdi; Cundall’s Lee French

TALKING POINTS: Smart cities; tech adoption v/s traditional construction; tech acceleration and its impact

CONSENSUS: “There is a need for education around the use of technology in the industry.”

2: BUILDING A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

What makes buildings sustainable? The four-word question opens endless discussion and possibilities aplenty. As with great power comes great responsibility, with the power of sustainability, comes even greater responsibility. As part of the panel, AESG’s director of energy and sustainable development, Phillipa Grant, Burohappold’s head of innovation and sustainable solution, Farah Naz, and Samana Developer’s chief executive officer Imran Farooq, shared their insights on the responsible use of sustainability in the region’s built environment.

“It is important to identify the key principles that you want to achieve from the design and equally important to keep the targets for sustainability streamlined,” Grant advised.

Sustainability is significantly useful in improving project efficiencies as it is in contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment, the panel agreed. “Technological concepts such as 3D modeling, digital twin, virtual reality, robotics, and BIM are collaborating to make the processes faster. Due to the pandemic, we have realised the flexibility we have with the use of drones to conduct site visits,” Naz said.

Shifting from technology and focusing on sustainability with a financial lens, Naz said: “Forming public-private partnerships can reduce the risk and meet targets for carbon emissions. Moreover, impact investing as part of socially responsible investing is gaining momentum.

Speaking of initiatives to promote sustainable development to be in line with the UAE’s vision to build sustainability awareness, Farooq said: “The onus should not be only on the private sector. The government has to step in, regulate and enforce incentive schemes such as duty free and VAT free import for green-certified buildings. The sustainable buildings sector in Dubai is lacking an energy efficiency score. There should be a mechanism set by the authority.”

Pointing to the Arab Sustainable Development Goals Report which was released in 2019, Naz stated that the UAE was ranked second among all listed countries, hitting three SDGs, including clean water and sanitation, growth of the economy, industry innovation and infrastructure. To accelerate this, the focus must be placed on building a “resilient infrastructure,” she added.

In a COVID-19 impacted market where business continuity and operations is most at stake, where is sustainability ranked and who from the industry is responsible for building a sustainable future?

“Businesses that are going to survive are those that place utmost priority on sustainability. Sustainability is important not just from a resource-efficient environment but also from a financial sustainability perspective,” Grant responded.

“Ensuring a sustainable built environment is a shared responsibility,” Naz concluded, adding that there needs to be incentivisation to accelerate this.

CW CAPSULE

ON THE PANEL: AESG’s Phillipa Grant, Burohappold’s Farah Naz, Samana Developer’s Imran Farooq

TALKING POINTS: Sustainability in a COVID-19 impacted market; tech in sustainability; viewing sustainability with a financial lens

CONSENSUS: “The focus must be on building ‘resilient infra’; sustainability is a shared responsibility.”

3: STAKEHOLDER COLLABORATION

It takes a village to raise a child just as it takes all involved stakeholders’ participatory efforts to successfully complete a project within budget and on-time. This, among several other key talking points were covered as part of the Stakeholder Collaboration panel.

ALEC’s chief executive officer Kez Taylor; Cundall’s managing director and partner, Richard Stratton; and Pinsent Masons’ head of Middle East, Catherine Workman shared their insights on the pressing need of stakeholder collaborations to accelerate projects’ performance and efficiencies within the industry.

“We’re in a region that builds the biggest and most complex buildings in the world. And that justifies why we need all stakeholders to be involved from the very start,” Taylor said.

Stratton said: “The ability to successfully deliver a project needs all minds to work together.”

Speaking of putting all minds to work together, ALEC and Cundall recently launched the Project of the Future initiative designed to engage young professionals at both companies to come up with an innovative idea to build a better future for the industry.

Three groups developed a model and presented their ideas to Taylor and Stratton, as well as ALEC’s managing director Hercu Viljoen and CW’s editor.

“The Project of the initiative was born out of an idea; imagine you’ve landed on Earth and have no idea how construction works. How will you then create a delivery model that is perfect?” Stratton posed.

Commenting on the purpose of the initiative, Taylor said: “If we stand back and look objectively, we will see that we’ve got ourselves into an awful mess.

With The Project of The Year initiative, we treated this mess as an opportunity,” adding that the initiative was the ideal way to accelerate stakeholder collaboration. Workman said that - similarly - at Pinsent Masons, they launched a ‘Spark Board’ to support an inclusive approach to strategic decision-making and contribute to finalising ‘big picture thinking projects’.

While retaining the focus on stakeholder collaborations, the panel then transitioned to the related topic of Public Private Partnerships (PPP) to improve the industry’s collaborative nature.

Workman, who has acted for government bodies, consortia, operators and lenders on major infrastructure schemes and Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects in relation to airports, schools, hospitals, ports, roads, waste and real estate redevelopment, said: “PPPs are the ultimate form of collaboration. They are perceived as expensive money; instead, they are solutions for a number of factors.”

As a closing topic, all three panellists, Stratton, Taylor, and Workman, pitched their thoughts about how collaborations within the industry in the Middle East can ensure a smooth way forward.

“Collaboration will be king. But, we need to be mindful and steer clear of a price-driven or capital-cost driven market,” Stratton said.

“It is time to realise the value of putting successful teams together to operate optimally and deliver value. The clients are the conductor of the orchestra and they need to see value in having stakeholders together. Things happening in isolation are not really bringing value,” Taylor concluded.

CW CAPSULE

ON THE PANEL: ALEC’s Kez Taylor; Cundall’s Richard Stratton; and Pinsent Masons’ Catherine Workman

TALKING POINTS: Early involvement of stakeholders; regional examples of collaborations; public private partnerships (PPPs)

CONSENSUS: “Collaboration is king”

4: KNOWING YOUR RIGHTS | FINAL PANEL

The final panel discussion featured HKA’s partner Haroon Niazi, Reed Smith’s head of Middle East, Sachin Kerur, and Pinsent Masons head of risk advisory services for the Middle East, Mark Raymont.

Panelists shared their insights on how they have supported clients to make sure they have been performing their contractual obligations. They also discussed preservation of cash; incentivised collaboration; and profit motivation as key factors in ensuring client performance and satisfaction.

Niazi said: “The last three-four months have been very challenging. However, we have been agile and have listened to our clients. During this period, we have seen a number of claims including suspension, extension of time and cost claims.”

Presenting a differing opinion, Kerur said: “We were fortunate that the construction industry was less affected and continued work.”

Viewing the Force Majeure clause with a COVID-19 lens, Kerur said: “It can be a blunt instrument. In order to relieve the parties from dispute, there must be something that works much better to relieve contractors from legal disputes.”

The panellists agreed that the pandemic has built a need to turn to virtual technologies in the way of working.

As a closing topic, the panellists shared advice for industry stakeholders on how to maintain a healthy business during these tough times. Niazi urged stakeholders to give proper consideration to record-keeping and have a strategy in place.

Kerur said: “Going forward, I hope clients allow contractors in the supply chain enough profit motivation. To sustain a business during these times, it is important to look after your people...”

“...and your business,” Raymont said.

CW CAPSULE

ON THE PANEL: HKA’s Haroon Niazi, Reed Smith’s Sachin Kerur, and Pinsent Masons’ Mark Raymont

TALKING POINTS: Preservation of cash; profit motivation; force majeure; virtual technology in dispute resolution

CONSENSUS: “Look after your people, your clients, and your business.”