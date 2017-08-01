Transguard returns with its Pink Bus breast cancer awareness initiative

In 2019, Transguard Group literally “drove” awareness of breast cancer with the launch of its iconic pink bus; this year, the business solutions provider has announced several creative new initiatives aimed at reaching even more of its own employees, as well as residents of Dubai with the vital health message.

“Breast cancer has had a direct impact on many of us in Transguard and in the world,” said Greg Ward, managing director. “That’s why we’ve expanded the scope of this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaign to include not only our pink bus but also some highly visible initiatives for both our management and site-based employees.”

As of 7th October, Transguard’s pink bus will once again take to the roads of Dubai to spread its unmistakable awareness message among drivers and passengers alike. What’s more, all men and women in headquarters were presented with branded, reusable, triple layer pink masks, which they are encouraged to wear throughout the month in their socially distanced workspaces. For Transguard’s female site-based employees the awareness drive includes informational flyers, virtual health seminars, breast cancer awareness-themed water bottles, pink cupcakes and more.

“While we know that it will take more than a pink bus or a face mask to move the needle, we also know that every bit of awareness helps,” said Lena ter Laare, director-Marketing & CSR. “We’re proud to once again do our part to in the fight to beat breast cancer.”