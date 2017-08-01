Day in the life of: Chef De Cuisine, Ossiano, Atlantis The Palm

The Chef De Cuisine at Ossiano, Atlantis The Palm speaks to Hotelier Middle East about his daily routine.

6.40 am: I wake up and get my daughter Jade – who is four and a half years old – ready for school. My other daughter, who is six months old, is usually still asleep – we are lucky as both our girls are good sleepers. My wife prepares everything Jade needs for school the night before and I make her breakfast – fruit, yoghurt and juice. She brushes her teeth on her own and I brush her hair.

7.30 am: I drive Jade to school. On the way we play a game to see who can ﬁnd the most ﬂags. I always let her win!

8.30-9.30 am: I go to the gym in my compound or for a swim in the pool. I usually run ﬁrst, then work out with weights and ﬁnish with stretching.

9.30 am: Time for a shower and then a half hour power nap.

10.00 am: I usually enjoy an hour with my wife and we’ll have breakfast together – usually fresh orange juice, yoghurt, cereal, coffee and Moroccan sweets – my wife is Moroccan.

11.00 am-12 pm: This is usually when I do my chores for the day, such as buying what we need for the house, ﬁxing things in the house or sorting out jobs like paying DEWA.

1 pm: Arrive at work and pick up my laundry from our on-site laundromat. Then I’ll spend half an hour with my sous chef to talk about the day ahead, what we need to do, and how many bookings we have that evening.

2.00 pm: I have lunch: pasta, mashed potatoes… whatever I can grab in the kitchen.

2.30 pm: I go through all my emails.

4.00 pm: Meet with suppliers

5.00 -6.30 pm: Meet with my manager, Badr, before I meet with everyone else in the kitchen for the mis en place, try out new dishes and make sure everything is properly organised for the night ahead.

6.15 - 11pm: Brieﬁng with service team

6.30pm: Service starts! The next few hours ﬂy by and no two services are ever the same. This is deﬁnitely my favourite part of the job and I am kept on my toes as I manage the pass and plate every dish and deal with everything from guest allergies to updating our service staff throughout service. It’s a massive adrenaline rush – I can only describe the feeling as “Whaaaaaa!”

12.00pm: Service wraps up and I have a debrief with the chefs and the service team.

1.00 am: My wife usually waits up for me, so we stay up for around 30 minutes together and then it’s time to crash. It’s rare to ﬁnd any free time in my day, but if I ever do, I play video games to unwind.