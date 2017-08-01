Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach launches vegetarian menu

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach has announced the launch of ‘Folia’, a dedicated vegetarian menu served in its own venue.

Featuring 12 plant-based dishes spread across starters, entrees and desserts, the menu was developed by chef Matthew Kenney.

Items include green herb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa, cacio e pepe kelp noodles with a cashew pepper sauce, and desserts such as a coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. Prices for all menu items shall start at AED 65.

With the launch of Folia, a dedicated garden oasis-style venue has been created. It sits in the centre of the resort and features palm trees, greenery and lawns.

Folia in Dubai follows the unveiling of similar vegetarian menus at sister properties in Beverly Hills and Bahrain. Folia was launched in 2018 by chef Matthew Kenney in partnership with KBW Ventures, founded by HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud.

The hotel’s executive chef, Gilles Arzur commented: “We are noticing that our guests are ever more interested in the food they are consuming and the health benefits of shifting to a plant-based diet, so we are excited to bring this offering to our guests and present a menu that puts a plant-based twist on favourite menu staples.”

“The UAE’s launch of Folia at a dedicated venue, part of a property renowned for its natural beauty, is a huge milestone for our collaboration with Matthew Kenney. We see Dubai as an extremely important market for healthy cuisine, and we’re confident that the residents of the Emirate will enjoy both the experience and atmosphere of the venue while delighting in the meal itself,” said Prince Khaled.