The H Resort Beau Vallon Beach, Seychelles partners with Marine Conservation Society

Hospitality
News
The H Resort Beau Vallon Beach, Seychelles partners with Marine Conservation Society
Children are free to explore the hotel grounds, take soil and water samples from the surrounding wetland and lagoon
Published: 10 December 2019 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The H Resort Beau Vallon Beach, Seychelles, is offering hotel guests and local school children an interactive learning experience with the n ‘Creepy Crawly’ lab, a field and laboratory-based discovery programme aimed at showcasing the island’s invertebrates.

In partnership with the Marine Conservation Society Seychelles (MCSS), the programme is part of the H Resort’s Kids’ Club and introduces children to the importance of wetland ecosystems.

The activity runs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon at the hotel grounds by MCSS staff members. Children are free to explore the hotel grounds, take soil and water samples from the surrounding wetland and lagoon and discover the microscopic world of Creepy Crawlies using a range of microscopes at the Kids’ Club.

“Our partnership with MCSS is an important aspect of our sustainability and conservation programmes and it is very much aligned with our commitment to the development of the youth in the Seychelles,” says H Resort Beau Vallon Beach’s GM, Johannes Steyn.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF
    2019 RPME Power 50: Sulaiman M Ababtain, president and CEO, SATORP
      2019 RPME Power 50: Mohammad N Al-Naghash, president and CEO, YASREF
        Qualys partners with Google to natively embed the Qualys Cloud Agent into the Google Cloud Platform
          7th edition of Autodesk University Middle East reveals futuristic projects and the future of making

            More related galleries

            Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
              Photos: AHIC launch reception
                Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    In pictures: BTS of 'Saadiyat al Bahr' (Scales)