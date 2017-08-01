The H Resort Beau Vallon Beach, Seychelles partners with Marine Conservation Society

The H Resort Beau Vallon Beach, Seychelles, is offering hotel guests and local school children an interactive learning experience with the n ‘Creepy Crawly’ lab, a field and laboratory-based discovery programme aimed at showcasing the island’s invertebrates.



In partnership with the Marine Conservation Society Seychelles (MCSS), the programme is part of the H Resort’s Kids’ Club and introduces children to the importance of wetland ecosystems.



The activity runs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon at the hotel grounds by MCSS staff members. Children are free to explore the hotel grounds, take soil and water samples from the surrounding wetland and lagoon and discover the microscopic world of Creepy Crawlies using a range of microscopes at the Kids’ Club.



“Our partnership with MCSS is an important aspect of our sustainability and conservation programmes and it is very much aligned with our commitment to the development of the youth in the Seychelles,” says H Resort Beau Vallon Beach’s GM, Johannes Steyn.