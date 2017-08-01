13.5 million International guests visit Dubai up till October

Hospitality
News
13.5 million International guests visit Dubai up till October
A total of 1,588,000 travellers from India visited Dubai
Published: 11 December 2019 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen
Dubai has received a total of 13.5 million international guests from the start of the year till October when compared to 12.88 million last year , data from Dubai Tourism revealed.

Among the countries, India and Saudi have continued to remain Dubai’s top source markets in the month of October, data by Dubai Tourism revealed.

A total of 1,588,000 travellers from India visited Dubai, which was a drop of 3% when compared to the same period last year, followed by 1,344,000 travellers from Saudi Arabia which was an increase of 3% when compared to the same period in 2018.

Second on the list of source markets was the UK with 979,000 travellers followed by Oman that saw 849,000 tourists visit the emirate.

China and USA were third and fourth on the list with 807,000 and 529,000 tourists respectively.
