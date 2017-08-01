IHG Oman appoints senior commercial leaders

Emmanuel Vallee has been appointed as area director of sales & marketing for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Oman and director of sales and marketing at InterContinental Muscat.

In his new role, Vallee will be responsible in leading the sales & marketing teams to drive performance and deliver exceptional results across the seven hotels of IHG in the country.

A seasoned professional, he brings with him more than 20 years of experience in commercial roles within the hospitality industry and in leading diverse teams within sales & marketing along multi-cultural environments.

He joined IHG from DAMAC Hotels & Resorts as vice president for sales & marketing distribution.



Prior to that, he was the regional director of sales & marketing for Fairmont Raffles Swisshotels overseeing Africa, Middle East and India and area sales director for Sofitel Dubai Downtown and Sofitel Moyen-Orient & Egypt. Vallee is familiar with the Middle East market as he spent more than 10 years in the region within the same capacity.

“I am excited to be part of the IHG Oman team and to take on this position to lead the sales & marketing strategies. The region is thriving and rapidly evolving in various industries and it will be a great opportunity to be part of it. Together with the team, I am confident that we will deliver great results for IHG as a leading operator in Oman,” said Vallee.

Omar Katafago has been appointed as director of sales for InterContinental Muscat.

Katafago brings with him more than 10 years of experience in rooms and sales roles within the hospitality industry. Prior to that, he worked with the InterContinental Hotels Group Dubai Festival City as associate director of sales GCC & Government, Emirates Palace, and Crowne Plaza Yas Island.Omar earned his Master’s Degree at the Alpine Centre Greece in 2008.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the appointment of Emmanuel and Omar,” said Anna-Marie Dowling, area general manager for Oman. “We know that their unparalled acumen in sales and marketing and proven track record will bring continued success to driving top line sales for our hotel properties here, particularly as IHG continues its growth in Oman.”