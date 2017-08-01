Jumeirah group appoints director of Emiratisation

Jumeirah Group has appointed Muneera Al Taher as director of Emiratisation - talent acquisition and Development, with a focus on driving local talent recruitment and development across the group.

Under the umbrella of the UAE leaders’ vision to empower Emiratis across the semi-government and private sector, Al Taher will pioneer an agenda that focuses on attracting top talent, introducing new development programmes and supporting growth of Emirati employees in Jumeirah Group.

Her appointment forms part of increased efforts by the company to grow and develop its local workforce and support the nation’s Emiratisation vision leading up to Expo 2020 and beyond.

Prior to this role, Al Taher worked as the director of human resources at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, where she was overseeing the performance culture and team development.

She has also worked as an Emiratisation and learning and development manager in a corporate capacity from 2013, which saw her take charge of national programmes aimed at attracting and developing local talent.

Speaking about Al Taher, Jumeirah Group’s chief human resources officer, Ellen Dubois du Bellay said: “We want to ensure that local talent is an integral part of our workforce, harnessing their deep understanding of the market and culture to grow and differentiate Jumeirah both in the UAE and globally. As such, we aim to grow the Emirati presence within our workplace, and we are confident that Muneera will drive this strategy forward across the business. At Jumeirah Creekside, she worked hard to establish UAE national focused programmes and this experience combined with her extensive knowledge of the Jumeirah business, will allow her to achieve great success within her new role.”

Al Taher has extensive experience in the field of Human Resources, exposing her to various elements of the trade, from management and skill development to evaluation of performance. She even received recognition from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.