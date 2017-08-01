Mercure’s The EXIT bar opens alfresco outdoor area

Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights’ ‘The EXIT Sports Bar’ has opened an alfresco dining area.

Consisting of tall hedges, wooden decking, tables and wicker chairs, the outdoor area is open during the region’s cooler months.

Offering numerous televisions showing live sports, the sports bar is showing footballing events such as the ‘El Clasico’ game and matches from the World Cup.

During Christmas the bar will be preparing platters of roasted meats and traditional puddings. Served from 1pm till 4pm, the festive food is set to be priced at AED 110 or AED 300 with free-flowing drinks.

Extending to New Year’s Eve, there will be an 8pm till 1am event, including a mini buffet and unlimited drinks for AED 449.