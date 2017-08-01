Ministry of Climate Change, Winnow to launch food waste recipe book

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) in co-operation with Winnow Technology at SIAL, Abu Dhabi will be launching a cook book — Cooking with everything —to help chefs make use of top food items that usually get wasted in buffets and food trimmings.The inspiration for the book started in May 2018 when MOCCAE hosted an upcycled iftar, utilising food that would have otherwise been wasted in partnership with Winnow and Emaar Hospitality Group.

This challenged people’s perceptions on food wastage and motivated the latest project, to drive contributions from chefs using upcycled foods and share recipes from across the country. An example of one of the recipes submitted is from a renowned chef from Armani Hotel Dubai who created a recipe for lamb sarates with leftover ouzi.

[[{"fid":"76741","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Cooking with Everything ","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Cooking with Everything "},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Speaking about the initiative, His Excellency Dr Al Zeyoudi said: “Through this recipe book we are looking into some of the most simple but effective ways to help the hospitality sector and the community in their efforts to reduce food waste. We encourage the public to adopt sustainable, environment-focused consumption habits that will significantly reduce food waste, in line with our commitment to meeting the global target to cut food losses and waste by 50 percent by 2030.”

The collaboration follows the earlier launch this year of Winnow’s new AI-enabled tool Winnow Vision that allows kitchens to automatically track food waste.

In line with the global ambition to halve food waste by 2030, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launched The UAE Food Waste Pledge in partnership with Winnow. The pledge aims to connect food waste pioneers within the hospitality industry, with the common goal of saving 3 million meals yearly by 2020, across the UAE.

Winnow’s CEO and co-founder Marc Zornes said: “The hospitality sector in the UAE is leading the charge in the global fight against food waste. We are incredibly proud of the fantastic results chefs partnering with Winnow have achieved. These pioneers have proved that it is possible to do the right thing for both business and the planet. However, we are really just getting started, and we look forward to scaling our impact with our partners as we work towards an ambitious target”.