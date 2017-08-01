Occupancy in Dubai hotels continues to rise in October

Hospitality
News
Occupancy in Dubai hotels continues to rise in October
Average daily rate dropped by AED51 to AED400 when compared to AED451 for the same period last year
Published: 11 December 2019 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen
Dubai hotels have continued to record a rise in occupancy for yet another month, however average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) continued to drop, according to data released by Dubai Tourism for the month of October.

Occupied rooms nights in October was 26.0 1 million when compared to 24.49 million for the same period last year.

Average daily rate dropped by AED51 to AED400 when compared to AED451 for the same period last year, while RevPAR decreased by AED42 to AED295 in comparison to AED337 last year.
